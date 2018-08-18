Korn frontman’s wife dead at 39

DEVEN Davis, the wife of Korn's lead singer, Jonathan Davis, has died a the age of 39.

"The Davis family is broken-hearted over the devastating loss of Deven Davis," the family said in a statement to Fox News issued through the band's record label, Roadrunner Records.

"We ask that you respect their privacy - and the privacy of those close to the family - and allow them the space to mourn in private," the statement continued.

"We thank you for your love, understanding and prayers of support during this difficult time."

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Deven, a former adult actor, was estranged from the rock star with Jonathan filing for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. (The pair married in 2004 and shared two children together.)

Davis (front) with his band, Korn.

Per the outlet, Jonathan filed for a domestic violence restraining order Friday, the same day his estranged wife reportedly died. According to TMZ, a judge issued a temporary order blocking Deven from any child custody or visitation, as well as, prohibited her from having contact with the family's dog.

TMZ reports that in the court papers, Jonathan alleged Deven battled drug addiction for more than 20 years, and had to been to rehab six times. He also claims she "is constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco."

According to the outlet, Deven went missing from a sober home last Friday, and hadn't been seen for a week before her death.

Davis' cause of death is not yet known.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.