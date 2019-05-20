Korn guitarist on meth, porn and judgemental Christians

AS a young woman tells Korn guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch of her battle with 'cutting' and self-harm, the nu metal rocker knows he came to the Sunshine Coast for a reason.



A motley crew of Korn fans and Christians have just watched his documentary Loud Krazy Love at Maroochydore Cinemas on Sunday night.



The young woman, in a Q&A session at the end of the film, tells Welch: "I just want to say thank you because it's actually really helped me a lot at the moment to see you going from rock bottom to (finding) there's a light at the end of the tunnel.''



"That's the whole purpose of this movie… to hear you say that and to help people,'' Welch responds.



"I know a lot of us in the rock world carry a lot of pain and wounds from the past. There's a lot of fans that have been abused and all kinds of stuff. This documentary is like a love project."



The film started out as the story of mega band Korn but evolved into a far more powerful account of the journey Welch and his daughter Jennea face as he battled drugs, depression and a porn addiction while she struggled with a mum who left her and a father who was continually away.



The movie shows incredibly raw interviews with Jennea, who was suicidal and cutting herself, along with footage of the band's drug-fuelled rampages and wild parties.





After a two-year meth bender, Welch became a Christian, quit drugs and Korn, and tried to become a better dad. But his problems were far from over.



"Coming off meth and finding Jesus I got a little bit fanatical right,'' he tells the crowd, pointing to the scene where he's seen wearing a white robe.



He admits some of his closest friends have been hurt by judgemental Christians who also condemn his style of music.



"I think religious Christianity needs to die in the ground - not the people, the mindset.''



He believes Christ is more interested in the heart of a person rather than the music they play.



"Legalistic mindsets have to go… they are not Christ at all.



"I have been on a journey for a long time and He's just so free. If your hearts are focused on the meaning of everything, what we are doing it for… that's my story anyway.''

Korn guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch meets fans at the Sunshine Coast premiere of his documentary, Loud Krazy Love at BCC Cinemas Maroochydore. Mark Furler





During the movie, Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis, drops plenty of f bombs when talking about Christians.

Welch says watching Loud Krazy Love with his daughter has been both painful and therapeutic.



Back on the road with Korn, he says while he's changed inside, he's still the 'crazy rock and roll guy', the annoying bloke on tour with ADHD who is always cracking jokes.

For him, he says its more about connecting with the fans through his music, including helping them on their own journeys.



"It's not about us, the parties and the groupies.



"Everyone has their head on straight and are thankful for the music."



Loud Krazy Love is being brought to Australia by Sunshine Coast based Heritage Films. Its premise is the movies change people and people change the world.



Korn's movie certainly fits the bill.