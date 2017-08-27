27°
Kristy answers the call for help

Louise Shannon | 25th Aug 2017 11:34 AM
DATA DELIVERY: Kristy Sparrow and Senator Fiona Nash.
DATA DELIVERY: Kristy Sparrow and Senator Fiona Nash. Contributed

SHE lives in the rural town of Alpha, with a population around 600, about 170km west of Emerald.

She helps run a 40,000-acre beef cattle property and a few years ago founded a volunteer support group for bush telecommunications which now has nearly 10,000 members.

Kristy Sparrow - mother, wife, farmer, troubleshooter, and advocate for telecommunications in regional Australia - founded BIRRR or Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia in 2014 and this month she was named Rural Community Leader of the Year at a ceremony at Parliament House.

Mrs Sparrow said it had been an honour to "be recognised and on a platform with people making amazing contributions to rural agriculture”.

She attended the prestigious Australian Farmer of the Year Awards ceremony where five main awards were presented to applaud the outstanding achievements of those people making compelling improvements to Australian Agriculture.

Mrs Sparrow's thriving BIRRR "one-stop shop”, online and on Facebook, helps more than 200 people a week, with a volunteer group of five women, as they navigate their way through the maze of information of the often-confusing bush broadband options and issues.

Mrs Sparrow initiated the group when she was teaching her twin children via the Longreach School of Distance Education and, as a previously paper-based curriculum went online, she realised she didn't have enough data access to download all the learning materials needed.

"I was running out of data two months into a billing cycle and it was unusable,” she said.

Through the establishment of BIRRR, Mrs Sparrow has worked tirelessly to advocate for rural Australia and its data needs while also building a popular support network for regional Australians to address their issues.

On a daily basis, BIRRR helps people run their homes and businesses, dealing with small glitches as they arise.

On a grand scale, the persistent lobbying by BIRRR has contributed to the announcement a couple of months ago by NBN for a data increase for NBN Sky Muster satellite internet customers.

This means that in October, NBN will double the maximum monthly wholesale data limits for customers to 300GB (peak and off-peak) on their Sky Muster satellite service.

The average household in Australia connected to NBN uses 148GB of peak data every month, however on Sky Muster people are currently limited to an average of 63GB of peak data.

Mrs Sparrow said BIRRR's Facebook page had been set up so people could ask for help and "everyone can chip in and help with their knowledge, from telecommunications people to support technicians”.

"Or, if they don't want to comment on a public forum, we have the ability to collect people's forms and action them with the help that is needed,” she said.

Common issues included farmers having no internet access, to those with slow internet speeds, to those who needed system advice.

"At the moment, customer service is the main problem and getting a provider to listen to your issues, and getting an answer to your problems,” she said.

"And there's lots of finger pointing going on, but what telecommunications providers need to do is just pick up the phone and talk to their customers and get back to them.

"It's just good customer service.”

Mrs Sparrow said bush telecommunications was a complex field "and I think it's been a neglected field for quite a long time”.

She said that over the past two years she had been working with Telstra, who were one of the main providers in regional Australia, and highlighting the need for a rural remote regional call centre which would be give people the opportunity to ring and order a legal booster, register a plan, or get whatever help was needed in an industry where "you often never get a phone call back”.

"There's also a lack of awareness in communities about what their options are,” she said.

"You might live in a small regional town and not know what your best options are.

"We get people all the time who are just very grateful for the assistance.”

Mrs Sparrow said BIRRR had also worked with NBN and ICPA (Isolated Children's Parents Association) to achieve a separate education port for distance education students to access more data via a separate port on Sky Muster Satellite, also allowing parents to continue running a business using the same connection.

She said South Western Wireless Communications Company was set up last year in Emerald, also servicing Comet and Barcaldine and many other sites around regional Queensland and NSW, offering a fixed wireless alternative to NBN.

Mrs Sparrow said the group of BIRRR volunteers currently spent most of their time troubleshooting, however wanted to hand this crucial service back to the telecommunications companies and so they could forge ahead with advocating for ongoing services in regional Australia.

"We're basically doing the telecommunications jobs for them ... for all the providers,” she said.

"I think we would like to be redundant now and go back to the advocacy role.”

