Kylie deletes ‘worst’ Photoshop fail photo

Kylie Jenner deleted a bikini snap after fans accused her of a Photoshop fail. Picture: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner deleted a racy bikini snap taken in her home swimming pool after fans accused her of photoshopping it.

The billionaire entrepreneur removed the picture after a "crooked" pool edge caught the eye of followers.

Fans said it looked curved, calling the mum-of-one out for badly editing her snaps. Kylie swiftly deleted the photo - uploading it again alongside a series of other poolside snaps, with the "bent" edge cropped out.

However she wasn't quick enough to delete the offending snaps, with one fan sharing them on Twitter with the caption: "Kylie you are the worst using Photoshop."

Fans were quick to notice the curved pool edge and called out Kylie Jenner on the ‘Photoshop fail’. Picture: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

"Oops! Kylie Jenner posted a photo with an error in Photoshop, but it was on the air for only 20 minutes after it was deleted," another said.

Others described the "bent" pool edge as a giveaway of the editing, asking how she was "still having Photoshop fails".

Some said it was "sad" she felt the need to alter her images, adding it was setting "unrealistic standards" for others.

For those who don’t see it lol smh 🙄 pic.twitter.com/7QjVTPrXOu — barsin (@barsin72509373) April 29, 2020

A compilation of snaps from the same shoot remain on Kylie's Instagram, alongside the caption: "Taco Tuesday."

The pool edge in these snaps looks as it should, with no visible curve.

There’s no visible curve in this snap taken at approximately the same section of the pool. Picture: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

On Monday, Kylie put on another provocative display as she isolated in the sunshine.

The 22-year-old cosmetics billionaire posed poolside in a skimpy black bikini.

The youngest Kar-Jenner showcased her hourglass figure as she lounged outside her new lavish $36 million mansion.

She was pushing her Kylie Skin range as she applied sunscreen and reminded people to use sun protection.

"Don't forget your SPF," she captioned the Instagram picture.

It's not clear whether the mother-of-one has moved into her new home or was just using it to film.

Kylie has been accused of editing fails in the past by fans, appearing to suffer a spree of them last year while on holiday in the Turks and Caicos Islands with her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

One photo, in which the pair were wearing matching dresses in different colours, fans scratching their heads over her latest holiday snap that appears to have a mind-bending optical illusion or a whopping great big editing fail.

The photo - which shows the besties posing along the wall of their villa - shows one of Stassie's legs looking oddly slimmer than the other.

Recently, Kylie has been trying to help in the fight against coronavirus in the US telling her 171 million followers to "stay home".

She has also donated $1 million of her own money and her Kylie Cosmetics company, along with its parent company Coty Inc, has produced hand sanitiser for hospitals.

