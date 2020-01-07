Kyrgios reportedly jeers Djokovic from the stands

Nick Kyrgios’s bad blood with Novak Djokovic is well known to everyone in tennis.

NICK Kyrgios has taken his feud with Novak Djokovic to weird levels, turning up to Serbia's ATP Cup doubles match against France late on Monday night and reportedly jeering the world No.2.

Kyrgios, who missed Australia's 3-0 win over Canada with a back injury after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in the hosts' opening-tie whitewash of Germany, was spotted in the stands as Djokovic partnered Viktor Troicki in the deciding rubber of Serbia's match-up with the French.

With the tie locked at 1-1 following the two singles matches, Djokovic and Troicki came good to win courtesy of a super tiebreak in a 6-3 6-7 (10-3) victory.

As the match ran into the early hours of Tuesday, Kyrgios turned up with some mates at around midnight.

According to some social media posts from Serbian fans, Kyrgios and co celebrated Djokovic's errors, happy whenever the 16-time grand slam champion faltered.

Someone from a Nole fan group on Facebook posted this commentary of the matches today. I’ve highlighted what they witnessed first hand regarding Kyrgios’s behaviour 🙄 Prize idiot! Otherwise, what an exciting day! I’ve omitted the name for privacy reasons #NoleFam #TeamSerbia pic.twitter.com/e2cCe4E2AS — NovakDjokovicUKFan - Linda🐊 (@DjokovicUk) January 6, 2020

Cameras captured Kyrgios enjoying himself and the 24-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to issue a cheeky explanation of what he was up to.

Kyrgios's bad blood with Djokovic is no secret after the Aussie criticised his "sick obsession" with being liked - among other things - in a scathing appraisal of the Serbian last year.

"I just feel like he has a sick obsession with wanting to be liked," Kyrgios said on the No Challenges Remaining Podcast.

Bunch of lads having fun 😌 https://t.co/Vuus4NfXul — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 7, 2020

"He just wants to be like Roger (Federer). For me personally - I don't care right now, I've come this far - I feel like he just wants to be liked so much that I just can't stand him.

"This whole celebration thing (the "boob-throwing" celebration towards the crowd) that he does after matches, it's like so cringe-worthy. It's very cringe-worthy."

Kyrgios has beaten Djokovic both times they've played and said although he expected the 32-year-old to overtake Roger Federer in terms of most major singles titles won, it doesn't mean he would claim the mantle as the greatest male player ever.

"He's an unbelievable player, he's a champion of the sport; one of the greatest we'll ever see," Kyrgios said.

"He probably will, honestly, I reckon he will get the grand slam count, I reckon he will overpass Federer.

"We're talking about a guy who pulled out of the Australian Open one year because it was too hot. No matter how many grand slams he wins, he will never be the greatest for me.

"Simply because, I've played him twice and like, I'm sorry, but if you can't beat me, you're not the greatest of all time. Because if you like look at my day-to-day routine and how much I train and how much I put in, it's zero compared to him."

Kyrgios has no time for Novak.

Midway through last year, Djokovic shrugged off Kyrgios's comments.

"Honestly, I think that deep down he is not such a bad guy," Djokovic said. "I don't know why Kyrgios says all these things. Whether he is seeking attention or has some other motive.

"He obviously wants to be sincere and transparent. It's the way he is, I respect that like I respect all other players on tour.

"He can say what he wants, I don't have a problem with it. Does he show me the same amount of respect that most other players do? No, he doesn't, but that's the way he communicates these days."

Australia has already qualified for the finals of the ATP Cup and its next assignment is against Greece later this evening.