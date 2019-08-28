Menu
Login
Kaila Murnain leaving the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption public inquiry today. Picture: AAP
Kaila Murnain leaving the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption public inquiry today. Picture: AAP
Politics

Labor boss suspended over ICAC claims

by Staff writer and AAP
28th Aug 2019 7:25 PM

New South Wales Labor general secretary Kaila Murnain has been suspended in the wake of explosive revelations at an anti-corruption hearing.

It comes after reports today that the embattled political powerbroker refused to quit her post despite mounting pressure.

Tonight, the state Labor leader Jodi McKay said she was "appalled" by the evidence heard by the Independent Commission Against Corruption over the past three days and was intervening.

"Tonight I am taking steps to clean up the mess at ALP head office," Ms McKay said.

"I have therefore asked the party officers to convene a meeting tonight to suspend Kaila Murnain as General Secretary, as I no longer have confidence in her judgment.

"Pat Garcia will act in the role of General Secretary."

corruption editors picks icac labor

Top Stories

    By Dingo, it'll be good

    By Dingo, it'll be good

    News Discover your backyard with some great events happening in Central Highlands

    'Stumped' by UFO presence

    'Stumped' by UFO presence

    News Mystery flying object sparks UFO speculation

    Providing pathway for brighter future

    Providing pathway for brighter future

    News Open day for CQUniversity

    Sliding into successful re-opening

    Sliding into successful re-opening

    News Green light for re-opening of the Aquatic Centre