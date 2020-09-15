Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Community Vote
Community Vote
Politics

Labor moves on marginal seat candidate

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
15th Sep 2020 2:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Labor's candidate for the ultra-marginal seat of Mundingburra looks set to be revealed by the end of the week, with an email ballot for preselection to open tomorrow.

Simon Mitchell from the party's Left and Les Walker from the Right have put their names forward after Palaszczuk Government Minister Coralee O'Rourke announced her resignation 11 days ago for health reasons.

letterspromo
Simon Mitchell
Simon Mitchell

 

The email ballot is scheduled to close on Friday.

One Labor source said it was less than ideal the party hadn't chosen someone yet, with the State Election campaign to officially kick off in 21 days.

Mr Mitchell is a local nurse and Mr Walker is a councillor.

Labor holds Mundingburra by a paper-thin margin of 1.1 per cent, with the seat set to turn into a key election battleground ahead of the October 31 poll.

Cr Les Walker. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Cr Les Walker. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Originally published as Labor moves on marginal seat candidate

More Stories

labor politics queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ cop stood down over alleged computer hacking

        Premium Content CQ cop stood down over alleged computer hacking

        Crime The Mackay region senior constable will face court later this month.

        ‘Silly stunt’: CFMEU’s scathing response to LNP alliance

        Premium Content ‘Silly stunt’: CFMEU’s scathing response to LNP alliance

        Politics Stephen Smyth says workplace rights are a ‘non-negotiable’ when it comes to the...

        Detective reveals juvenile allegedly behind firearm incident

        Premium Content Detective reveals juvenile allegedly behind firearm incident

        News It is believed police recovered one round of spent ammunition from the scene.

        Anglo reviews bonuses as blast inquiry faces delays

        Premium Content Anglo reviews bonuses as blast inquiry faces delays

        News Mining giant responds to delay in second round of public hearings.