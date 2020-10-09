LACE UP: Charity fun run goes virtual

Tom Ryan, Tayla Shanks, Patrick Shanks, Isaac Ward, 9 months, Shea Ward, Ray Ward, Tanika Skinner and Alex Ivory participated in the 2019 Run For MI Life event.

A POPULAR charity fun run that raises awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention is going virtual.

Run For MI Life, which began in Mackay in 2014, may not be held in its usual fashion but the event will go ahead and everyone is encouraged to join in.

This year Run For MI Life will be held virtually between October 10 and 18 – during that week you can run or walk where you like, when you like, as many times as you like and as far as you like.

In an email, Run For MI Life sponsorship co-ordinator Vicky Bowden said “as you will appreciate we have been able to do so little this year as a charity, as regards our normal fundraising and awareness activities, due to the restrictions of COVID-19”.

“This year we have erred on the side of caution and decided not to hold the event as we would normally do,” Ms Bowden said.

“We recognise however that now more than ever that poor mental health is affecting many people in our community, and that sadly suicides remain high.

Support lines:

Lifeline: 13 11 14

MensLine: 1300 789 978

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636

headspace: 4898 2200

“We still want to encourage everyone to support us, to continue to raise awareness for suicide prevention, to connect and check in with their friends, families and work groups, by taking part in our 2020 Virtual Run For MI Life.”

Registration for the virtual event is free.

This Sunday volunteers involved with the event will hold a merchandise sale at the Bluewater Quay between 11am and 3pm.

On sale will be shirts, hats, visors, running belts, leggings and jacket among other items that participants are encouraged to wear during the week.

Run For MI Life began in 2014 in honour of Matthew Ivory, who took his own life in October 2012.

Since the inaugural event it has spread to three locations and raised more than $150,000 to inspire people to seek held and support.

For more information go here.

To register to here.

