Freo star opens up on ‘upsetting’ Brayshaw reunion

FREMANTLE midfielder Lachie Neale says it was upsetting and distressing seeing his housemate Andrew Brayshaw return home from jaw surgery on Monday night.

Brayshaw suffered a broken jaw and had three teeth displaced when he copped an unprovoked punch from West Coast's Andrew Gaff during Sunday's fiery western derby.

The 18-year-old's lip was also badly cut.

Brayshaw won't be able to eat solids for the next four weeks and has been ruled out for the rest of the AFL season.

Neale visited Brayshaw in hospital on Sunday night and the pair were reunited again on Monday when Brayshaw returned home.

"Andy's like a little brother to me. I'm pretty protective of him," Neale told Perth radio station mix 94.5.

"He's an incredibly tough kid and I'm super proud of him, but it was tough seeing him like that.

"He came home last night and I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a little bit distressing and upsetting to see him the way that he was."

Gaff will front the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night and it is expected the Eagles midfielder will be rubbed out for the remainder of the season.

Relations between West Coast and Fremantle have plummeted following Sunday's incident.

Eagles chief executive Trevor Nisbett lashed out on Monday at Ross Lyon, saying the post-match comments from the Dockers coach had been off the mark.

During his post-match press conference Lyon said Gaff had hit Brayshaw 100m off the ball when the actual distance was closer to 20m.

West Coast and Fremantle don't play each other again this year but there will be no love lost when the arch rivals face off next season.

- AAP