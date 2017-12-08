Lachlan Millar takes the seat of Gregory

LNP'S Lachlan Millar has reclaimed the seat of Gregory.

Mr Millar officially took back the seat of Gregory after counting finished on Wednesday.

He said he was honoured and humbled by the support he had received.

"I am ready to get straight back into work and represent everyone in Gregory,” he said.

He finished 5886 votes ahead of One Nation candidate Mark Higgins in two-party preferred results and 4443 votes ahead of him in the first preference results.

Runner-up Mr Higgins said he was happy with his final result.

"Obtaining 24.2 per cent in the first preference voting is a really good result,” he said. "I am pleased for Lachlan to be returning.

"If anything, this has given me more motivation to have another go next time.”