Lachlan Millar's new year's resolutions

I WOULD like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for the support shown to me by the Gregory electorate for the better part of the past three years.

I would like to affirm my commitment to Central and Western Queensland. In 2018, I will continue to work hard to deliver significant and sustainable growth in the regions, including supporting investment in the resource and agricultural sectors and cutting red tape for small businesses.

The rising cost of living is a key issue. I will continue to advocate for new measures that will take pressure off household budgets.

I will continue to promote the significance of health and education by making sure we provide safe and liveable communities. I will work with stakeholders to address the challenges with delivering healthcare services, improving the quality of education and making our school communities safer.

I will fight for continued investment in infrastructure and roads as a key component of building a strong economy, encouraging growth and jobs in the regions. I look forward to the opportunity to meet as many constituents of Gregory as possible.

Lachlan Millar, MP

Member for Gregory