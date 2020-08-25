Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sydney Hotshots Show perform at the Sarina Leagues Club on Friday, October 16.
Sydney Hotshots Show perform at the Sarina Leagues Club on Friday, October 16.
Humour

Ladies night to leave Sarina breathless – in a COVID-safe way

Staff writers
25th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HAND sanitiser and masks have never been as sexy as they’re about to be in Sarina.

The Sydney Hotshots are about to send temperatures rising in a COVID safe way when they present their Secret Fantasies tour that will leave the ladies breathless.

For one night and one show only, the men will do their thing in an exclusive ladies night experience at the Sarina Leagues Club.

Something like a global pandemic won’t keep these men down with organisers designing a show with masks, sanitiser and temperature checks at the door to make the night of entertainment a safe and fun one.

“Sydney’s Hotshots have been hard at work putting together their most exciting show ever,” organisers said.

“With over 20 years of touring, they have developed their show into an unforgettable ladies night experience that will leave their audience breathless.

“The show also promises interaction with the audience including being brought up onto the stage, romanced and serenaded by the handsome men of Sydney’s Hotshots.

“It’s the most fun a girl can have standing up; they will be screaming and laughing and thoroughly entertained for an unforgettable night.”

The Sydney Hotshots take to the Sarina Leagues Club on Friday, October 16.

mackay whatson sarina sydney hotshots whatson whatson mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland’s winners and losers in JobKeeper cut

        Premium Content Queensland’s winners and losers in JobKeeper cut

        Employment The Federal Government will not back away from dropping JobKeeper by $300 a fortnight. But some Queensland businesses will be better off than others.

        Traditional Owners take stand to evict Adani

        Premium Content Traditional Owners take stand to evict Adani

        News Traditional Owners near the Adani Carmichael mine have blocked access to the mine...

        New development for Adani’s Carmichael Mine site

        Premium Content New development for Adani’s Carmichael Mine site

        News Expansions at the $16.5b site have been complete - with workers set to benefit...

        Second house up in flames days after family left homeless

        Premium Content Second house up in flames days after family left homeless

        News Two Central Highlands houses have been destroyed by fire in less than a week.