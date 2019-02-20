Lady Gaga splits with fiance

LADY Gaga and her fiance, talent agent Christian Carino, have split up.

A representative for the singer-actress confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Tuesday. No more details were provided.

"It just didn't work out. Relationships sometimes end," People quotes a source as saying. "There's no long dramatic story."

Gaga, 32, and Carino, 49, began dating in early 2017. She was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney.

Gaga has a big week ahead: She is a double nominee at next week's Academy Awards for her work in A Star Is Born. Her nominations include best actress and best original song for Shallow, which won two Grammys and a Golden Globe.

The Academy Awards will air live in Australia on Foxtel next Monday.

Speculation about Gaga's relationship with Carino grew after last week's Grammy Awards, when the singer walked the red carpet alone, not wearing her engagement ring.

Gaga had brought Carino as her date to previous awards shows throughout the season, but it seems that by Valentine's Day, her attentions were elsewhere: She marked the romantic holiday on Instagram with a tattoo tribute to La Vie En Rose, the first song her character sings in A Star Is Born.

Some fans on social media have highlighted something Gaga said in her revealing Netflix documentary Five Foot Two, in which she explains her love life always seems to falter when her career is going well. She lists ex-boyfriends Matt Williams, Luc Carl and Tayor Kinney as examples:

"My love life has just imploded. When I sold 10 million (records) I lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luc. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It's like a turnover. This is the third time I've had my heart broken like this."

The couple in October last year. Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty

.