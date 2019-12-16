Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
He appeared in court last week.
He appeared in court last week.
News

Laid-off CQ mine worker stole TV

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
15th Dec 2019 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LAID-OFF Curragh mine worker using a Big W self-service checkout waited until a nearby shop assistant was distracted to steal a television.

Clint James Brennan, 34, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to the offence.

On November 5, Brennan was at the Stockland Rockhampton retailer when he proceeded to scan a 50-inch television, valued at $599, and various baby items.

He waited until a shop ­assistant was distracted before leaving the store with the items in a trolley having not paid for them.

A shop assistant noticed this and followed him before confronting him.

It was then Brennan removed the TV from the trolley and walked away, leaving behind the baby items.

He put the TV in a silver commodore.

On November 17, police conducting patrols in the Depot Hill suburb saw that car and Brennan was the driver.

They questioned him in relation to the stealing matter and he was subsequently charged.

The court heard that at the time of the offending, Brennan had been unemployed for 12 months, but he'd since returned to work at Curragh mine.

Acting Magistrate Maryanne May fined Brennan $400.

No order for restitution was sought.

big w tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Greta called out for photo fib

    Greta called out for photo fib
    • 16th Dec 2019 10:33 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 11 people to face Emerald court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 11 people to face Emerald court today

        News More than 10 people will face Emerald Magistrates Court.

        Greenies using crowdfunding to bankroll protests

        premium_icon Greenies using crowdfunding to bankroll protests

        Environment Anti-Adani protesters setting up GoFundMe's to get ­donations for their fines

        Storms tear down trees, CQ prepares for week of 40C temps

        premium_icon Storms tear down trees, CQ prepares for week of 40C temps

        Weather Sweltering conditions forecast for Central Queensland this week

        Govt devotes $200k for CQ schooling projects

        premium_icon Govt devotes $200k for CQ schooling projects

        Education Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry announces twelve Capricornian schools will...