Laid-off CQ mine worker stole TV

He appeared in court last week.

A LAID-OFF Curragh mine worker using a Big W self-service checkout waited until a nearby shop assistant was distracted to steal a television.

Clint James Brennan, 34, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to the offence.

On November 5, Brennan was at the Stockland Rockhampton retailer when he proceeded to scan a 50-inch television, valued at $599, and various baby items.

He waited until a shop ­assistant was distracted before leaving the store with the items in a trolley having not paid for them.

A shop assistant noticed this and followed him before confronting him.

It was then Brennan removed the TV from the trolley and walked away, leaving behind the baby items.

He put the TV in a silver commodore.

On November 17, police conducting patrols in the Depot Hill suburb saw that car and Brennan was the driver.

They questioned him in relation to the stealing matter and he was subsequently charged.

The court heard that at the time of the offending, Brennan had been unemployed for 12 months, but he'd since returned to work at Curragh mine.

Acting Magistrate Maryanne May fined Brennan $400.

No order for restitution was sought.