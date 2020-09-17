Laidley dad's wake up call after police search his home

A Laidley man has been warned by a magistrate to engage with his probation after he was caught with drugs and utensils.

A Laidley man has been warned by a magistrate to engage with his probation after he was caught with drugs and utensils.

A LAIDLEY farmhand and father-of-four received a wake up call from a Gatton magistrate, after police discovered drugs stashed in his home.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Gavin Edward Cole, 38, was already on probation when police searched his home on August 15.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said, when police turned up at Cole's home, they found a range of drugs and some drug utensils.

"With his assistance, police have located a plastic container containing 0.1 gram of a crystal substance being amphetamine," Sgt Windsor said.

"A further bowl was located, containing 0.2g cannabis, a further plastic container was found containing 3.1g being methylsulfonylmethane or MSM - a cutting agent for amphetamine."

Police also found a used water pipe with a cone piece attached, glass pipes, digital scales, plastic bags and plastic straws.

The court heard Cole was home at the time and was co-operative with the search.

"He confirmed the substance was MSM and identified the green leafy material as cannabis," Sgt Windsor said.

Cole pleaded guilty to four charges.

Despite his co-operation with police, the court heard Cole had not been actively participating in his probation.

"He has been in contact with us but his engagement in intervention has been minimal - he has been compliant with his reporting," the Probation and Parole spokeswoman said in court.

Magistrate Peter Saggers warned Cole it was time to "get in and do" his probation.

"It's a often-used submission that probation hasn't had a chance to take its course yet, when offending occurs very soon after being placed on probation," Mr Saggers said.

"Make sure it does have a chance to take its course … You seem not necessarily as engaged with it as you should be and you'll need to change that."

He was served a new term of probation for 15 months.

"Take part in counselling and attend other programs as directed," Mr Saggers said.

A conviction was recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.