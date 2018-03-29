Experienced pilot, 84, killed in ultralight crash

Police on the scene at Forest Hill Rd, Laidley, on Wednesday. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

AN experienced pilot has died in an ultralight plane crash at North Laidley yesterday evening.

The 84-year-old man from north Brisbane left Laidley air strip and crashed in a paddock on Old Laidley-Forest Hill Rd.

Witnesses from houses around the paddock saw the plane crash and called emergency services but the man was already dead when they arrived.

The man was the sole occupant of the plane.

Acting Inspector Regan Draheim said the light plane was home-made.

"It appears to have crashed suddenly, there is no indications of engine failure at the moment, as a result an 84-year-old male is deceased," he said.

The mans next of kin - living in Coomera - were notified this evening.

Acting Insp Draheim said there are multiple factors which could have caused the sudden crash, and will be under investigation.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Ultralight fatal crash at Laidley. Picture: Twitter/Caitlin Crowley

