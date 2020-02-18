Land empty as developers boycott mining market

With developers nervous to break ground in the now-bustling mining town, Ms Exposito worried the lack of development would limit the market. Photo: Luis Enrique Ascui

PRIME real estate has been left vacant, as nervous developers boycott the Moranbah market despite positive auction figures.

For seven years, Moranbah Real Estate owner Bella Exposito says he has been trying to sell development-ready vacant land, just at the edge of the mining community.

Ms Exposito said the Kingfisher St land parcels, which range from 400-600sq m, have received no interest from developers, despite an exceptionally strong recovery in the Moranbah housing market.

“Everyone is saying it’s booming, but we haven’t sold one,” Ms Exposito said.

An influx of workers heading to a revitalised mining sector have put a strain on the Moranbah housing supply, Ms Exposito said.

Last year, Moranbah had the steepest increase in median unit rent prices in North Queensland, the September Residential Tenancies Authority report showed.

Auction prices also jumped, with Moranbah region house prices growing by 14.5 per cent last year, the second highest jump in the region behind Sarina where house sales grew by 20.2 per cent.

Despite the positive signs, Ms Exposito said many investors were still scarred from their last encounter with the mining property market.

“They’ve been burnt on the boom,” Ms Exposito said.

“Demand is getting more and more, and we have less supply,” Ms Exposito said.

AH Realty owner Annemarie Haywood shared her concern, saying Moranbah’s housing supply was endangered.

“People are scared. The mining industry has its ups and downs and you never know when it’s going to drop again.” she said.

The lack of new housing development is not uncommon across the region.

A Master Builders Queensland report found the number of approvals for new dwellings fell by 19 per cent in the Mackay and Whitsunday region, which includes Moranbah.

It was only a matter of time before the investors would return to Moranbah, Ms Haywood said.

But by then, with rising salaries and land values, she said development costs would be exorbitant.

“Clever investors came in when it was low,” she said.

“Now is the time to build”.