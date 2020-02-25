Landlord left with $22k clean-up bill

The tenants left the property with excrement on the walls and urine leaking in the ceilings and forced the landlord to contact child services.

The shocking pictures have gone viral online with people horrified by the mess left behind by the tenants.

In America, landlord Jerry Ucci rented his apartment to a family for a short-term six-month lease, and initially they passed all the checks and balances.

"They passed the job and reference checks, I got the initial month's rent and security deposit and then the nightmare began," he said.

People wonder why rents and security deposits are high, or why property managers an landlords require such detailed... Posted by Jerry Ciro Ucci on Sunday, 16 February 2020

By the time the family had left, there was upwards of $US10,000 ($A15,000) in damages plus a further $US5000 ($A7500) owed in back rent.

All up over the six months, Mr Ucci was $US15,000 ($A22,670) out of pocket and had to deal with the nightmare property.

"They left animals locked in bedrooms urinating for days on end to the point where urine was leaking through the ceiling of the business below them," said Mr Ucci.

The animals were left in cages and allowed to defecate.

Every room had either animal or human excrement smeared on shelves, inside cupboards and even on walls.

Children had been allowed to run rampant too, Mr Ucci said. and there were more fruit flies than "any transfer station".

"The smell is so bad I don't know if we will ever be able to get rid of it!" he said.

Mr Ucci said he wouldn't normally post something like this, but he wanted to raise awareness of what landlords go through.

The kids had drawn all over the walls.

"Most of the time our tenants are great! But it's these few disgusting people who ruin it for everyone else!"

Other landlords commented on Mr Ucci's post and could sympathise with him.

"Ashley and I went through this with the renters that were previously in our house, not as bad as that but cigarette buts and tar everywhere. Carpets where stained with dog piss and s**t … I had to gut the place before we could move in," said one commenter.

Meanwhile, others told Mr Ucci to inform the department of children and families about the family.

‘Couldn’t pay rent but could always afford butts.’

"DCF needs to see the inside I would think you should give the names of these folks to them bc these children should not be living like this," said one Facebook user.

"OMG I hope you called DCF on the parents! Seriously jer, that's so bad and sucks you're left with the clean up," said another.

Mr Ucci later confirmed that he had contacted the authorities.

"I had no choice but to make a report with DCF and the state on behalf of the kids and the animals," he said.