Landmark spreads its wings

LANDMARK Emerald has expanded to Springsure, merging two progressive, like-minded businesses to continue to serve the Springsure district and surrounds.

Marshall Seed and Grain Services have been operating successfully since 1995, as a small privately owned family business, and now they are taking on a new business venture under Landmark.

Previous owner of Marshall Seed and Grain, and now Landmark Springsure store manager, Ben Marshall said the merger "creates more certainty for the continuation of the business”.

"They (Landmark) have a similar business model to ours, so it was the best business fit for everyone,” Mr Marshall said.

"The staff are really happy.

"It's a great opportunity for them as well and they are really happy and excited about it.

"It's a continuation of our existing business under the Landmark branch. We will still be offering the same service to our customers.”

Landmark Springsure has retained all previous staff from Marshall Seed and Grain Services, allowing them to be a part of the new opportunity.

Landmark Emerald branch manager Mick Matthews said he was proud they had created a uniquely Springsure branch.

"We were looking for a forward thinking progressive business to merge with and that's what we found with Marshall Seed and Grain Services,” Mr Matthews said.

"Now we have the opportunity to use the combined skills in Emerald and Springsure to better service the market area in Springsure.

"Clients now have access to the same level of service they had before, but now they also have access to the Landmark proprietary products, which are Dalgety animal health and the Loveland range of crop nutritionals.

"It allows us to join with a like-minded business that is customer focused.

"I did start my agricultural career in Springsure, and I'm proud to be returning in some way, as overall manager and proud of the fact that is a uniquely Springsure operation.”

Landmark Springsure officially opened for business on Wednesday this week.

Mr Marshall said even though they were not operating under the Marshall Seed and Grain title, the service standards remained.

"We would like to thank our customers for their following and support for the last 23 years,” he said.