Menu
Login
News

Landmark spreads its wings

HAPPY: Landmark Springsure team Harry Saunders, Jordan Billsborough, Shakara Kent and store manager Ben Marshall.
HAPPY: Landmark Springsure team Harry Saunders, Jordan Billsborough, Shakara Kent and store manager Ben Marshall. Contributed
by Kristen Booth

LANDMARK Emerald has expanded to Springsure, merging two progressive, like-minded businesses to continue to serve the Springsure district and surrounds.

Marshall Seed and Grain Services have been operating successfully since 1995, as a small privately owned family business, and now they are taking on a new business venture under Landmark.

Previous owner of Marshall Seed and Grain, and now Landmark Springsure store manager, Ben Marshall said the merger "creates more certainty for the continuation of the business”.

"They (Landmark) have a similar business model to ours, so it was the best business fit for everyone,” Mr Marshall said.

"The staff are really happy.

"It's a great opportunity for them as well and they are really happy and excited about it.

"It's a continuation of our existing business under the Landmark branch. We will still be offering the same service to our customers.”

Landmark Springsure has retained all previous staff from Marshall Seed and Grain Services, allowing them to be a part of the new opportunity.

Landmark Emerald branch manager Mick Matthews said he was proud they had created a uniquely Springsure branch.

"We were looking for a forward thinking progressive business to merge with and that's what we found with Marshall Seed and Grain Services,” Mr Matthews said.

"Now we have the opportunity to use the combined skills in Emerald and Springsure to better service the market area in Springsure.

"Clients now have access to the same level of service they had before, but now they also have access to the Landmark proprietary products, which are Dalgety animal health and the Loveland range of crop nutritionals.

"It allows us to join with a like-minded business that is customer focused.

"I did start my agricultural career in Springsure, and I'm proud to be returning in some way, as overall manager and proud of the fact that is a uniquely Springsure operation.”

Landmark Springsure officially opened for business on Wednesday this week.

Mr Marshall said even though they were not operating under the Marshall Seed and Grain title, the service standards remained.

"We would like to thank our customers for their following and support for the last 23 years,” he said.

Topics:  landmark emerald landmark springsure marshall seed and grain springsure

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Business relocates

Business relocates

Emerald's longest-standing steel company Budget Steel has relocated after almost 30 years of successful business.

Bulls ride into Duaringa

BUCKING WILD: The Duaringa Bull Ride will be back for another year tomorrow night.

Duaringa ready for night of thrills as the Bull Ride comes to town.

Racing snares region's heart

EASTER CELEBRATION: Winning connections with the Glenda Bell trained Onemore Bopa who took out the Mick Francis benchmark 65 handicap at the Easter Saturday Races.

Round up from the big Easter Saturday racing weekend.

Leaving Jackson lands in Capella

BREATHTAKING: Jeff Carter Cash and Brooke McMullen bring to life a breathtaking musical concert not to be missed.

Breathtaking musical Leaving Jackson makes its way to Capella.

Local Partners