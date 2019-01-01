Menu
Login
RESPONSIBLE: LVRC senior pest management officer Henri-Paul Blanco.
RESPONSIBLE: LVRC senior pest management officer Henri-Paul Blanco. ALI KUCHEL
Environment

Landowners with weeds are at risk of major fines

Meg Bolton
by
31st Dec 2018 8:32 AM | Updated: 1st Jan 2019 12:21 PM

EVERYONE is responsible for preventing the spread of weeds - it's not just a consideration it's the law.

While the dry weather has kept most weed growth down across the Lockyer Valley, residents are being urged to keep an attentive eye on their properties.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council senior pest managing officer Henri-Paul Blanco said residents should not become complacent.

"This is the time we do see giant rat's tail grass, parthenium and ragweed coming into season," Mr Blanco said.

"If you've got rat's tail grass, get on your boundaries very quickly, keep buffering it and pushing it towards the middle therefore it's not spreading to your neighbours."

According to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, weeds cost Queensland an estimated $600 million annually and have significant impacts on primary industries, natural ecosystems, as well as human and animal health.

"Farmers definitely need to be aware of it (introduced weeds) because they are the evasive one they spread very quickly because of the seed base," he said.

Mr Blanco said while landowners were responsible for weed growth on their properties council actively assisted with the matter.

"We probably are the only council in South East Queensland that attacks a number of restricted matter," Mr Blanco said.

"There's 13 (weeds) in particular that we look after, and we introduced the herbicide subsidy to give people the opportunity to create a pest management plan for their property."

"We are trying to help the community get on top of this ... those who don't want to assist themselves put themselves in the firing line of the legislation."

Meg Bolton

lockyer valley regional council weeds
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Emerald growers cry out for more rain

    Emerald growers cry out for more rain

    News Farmers remain hopeful for a good wet season, amid "sporadic” annual rainfall.

    Spelta makes waves at comp

    Spelta makes waves at comp

    News Pint-sized skiier competes with the best.

    Emerald to host racing gala

    Emerald to host racing gala

    News On The Bit honours rural racing.

    Make it home safely

    Make it home safely

    News QPS launch their 2018 road safety campaign.

    Local Partners