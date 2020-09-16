Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police seized a large amount of cannabis from a Tanby Rd property.
Police seized a large amount of cannabis from a Tanby Rd property.
News

Landscaper busted with large amount of cannabis and weapon

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE seized more than 200 grams of cannabis from a Tanby Rd property at the Capricorn Coast.

Coel Kenneth Wayne Ibbertson, 34, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on September 3 to numerous drugs charges including possession, as well as possessing a weapon.

The court heard police executed a search warrant at Ibbertson’s residence in August and found cannabis in numerous rooms.

The total amount of the drug seized was 210.8 grams.

During the search, police also found a taser.

Ibbertson told police he had bought the weapon from a friend for $5 and had tried it out by giving himself a “hit on the leg.”

The court was told the self-employed gardener and landscaper had limited criminal history.

He was fined $1250 and no conviction was recorded.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Shoplifter banned from Emu Park store

Drug affected teen crashed mum’s car

Drink-driver, 74, tells police ‘I’m going to get more wine’

coel kenneth wayne ibbertson drug possession tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major hospital expansions for Mackay, Bowen and Moranbah

        Premium Content Major hospital expansions for Mackay, Bowen and Moranbah

        Health Deputy premier launches major Mackay health plan ahead of election.

        Change that could open Qld border

        Change that could open Qld border

        News Qld could slash requirements for state to reopen to NSW

        Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Premium Content Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Politics Premier spends more than $528k on COVID-19 polling ahead of election

        Why this Moranbah man smeared poo on a cop car

        Premium Content Why this Moranbah man smeared poo on a cop car

        Crime Judge labelled the behaviour as ‘disgraceful and disgusting’.