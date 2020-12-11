Man abused girl who became his wife, then abused their child

A landscaper was 24 when he started abusing the 13-year-old girl who became his wife. Years later he sexually abused the couple’s daughter.

Years later he sexually abused the couple's daughter.

On Thursday, the man faced the Southport District Court for the sexual abuse he subjected his future wife in the mid-to-late 1990s.

The now 48-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of maintaining a relationship with a child.

The court was told the girl's parents knew about the relationship and she gave birth to their son at 15.

When she was old enough they married and had a second child, a girl.

The couple divorced in the mid-2000s.

The woman only made a complaint to police after she discovered the man had been abusing their daughter during access visits.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the woman and her daughter, was sentenced in June 2018 to four years prison for the offences against the daughter.

The court was told police had advised the woman not to make an official complaint until her daughter's case had been finalised.

She made a complaint in February this year.

In a bizarre twist, the man, who has been in prison since 2018, is now in a long-term relationship with the woman's sister - the girl's aunt.

Judge David Kent sentenced the man to three years prison with parole eligibility in February next year.

"There were various activities of a grooming-type nature that took place between you from the time you came into contact with the complainant and that developed into what is broadly described as a sexual relationship," he said.

Judge Kent said although the relationship had been described by the woman and prosecution as "consensual", sexual contact with children was an offence "to protect naive young persons form their own instincts".

Crown prosecutor Natalie Lima read a portion of the woman's victim impact statement.

"She speaks that at the time she believed to be in love with the defendant but has since wondered why a 24-year-old man was interested in a 13-year-old girl," she said.

Ms Lima said the girl's parents were aware of the relationship and the couple had made a conscious decision not to put the man's name on their son's birth certificate.

Defence barrister Sarah Thompson, instructed by Brooke Winter Solicitors, said the man suffered sexual abuse as a child and had previously had drug abuse problems.

She said the man had started a sexual offenders rehabilitation course in prison but that was stopped when he was charged in relation to the offending against his ex-wife.

Ms Thompson said he had worked as a landscaper in the woman's parents business before becoming a storeman.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

