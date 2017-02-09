Lane closures on Capricorn Hwy

TRUCK ROLLOVER: Lanes on the Capricorn Hwy are partially closed after a truck roll over.

TRAFFIC was at a standstill on the Capricorn highway between Dingo and Bluff after a heavy vehicle roll over on Wednesday.

Lanes were partially closed causing traffic to be stopped for nearly an hour at a time.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said a man in his mid to late 20s received minor injuries but declined transport to hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene after they received a call at 2.27pm.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police Service said the vehicle was leaking diesel and lanes had been closed to clean up the scene.

"The highway will be partially closed to clean up the diesel spill, the truck's load and so the truck can be towed away,” the spokesperson said.

All lanes on the highway were reopened on Wednesday evening.