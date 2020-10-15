Lanes open, man freed after truck rollover on CQ Hwy

Paramedics were called to a truck rollover about 30km north of Capella.

Paramedics were called to a truck rollover about 30km north of Capella.

THE Gregory Hwy has reopened after a truck rollover trapped a man earlier this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the incident occurred 30km north of Capella at about 9.30am.

The man in his 30s was trapped in the vehicle with suspected crushed legs.

Emergency services blocked the northbound lane while crews worked to free the man.

Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was extricated just after 11am with no significant injuries.

He was taken to Clermont Hospital in a stable condition.

All lanes were reopened at 11.30am.