Langer Cup livestreaming: Round 2 preview

Langer Cup round 2 livestreaming will continue to tomorrow, with the Keebra Park SHS, St Mary's College and Ipswich SHS looking to bounce back from first round losses.

With spectators now banned due to COVID-19 concerns, sign up now to get full access to every match across the remaining four rounds of the Brisbane Broncos-sponsored competition, plus the semi-finals and final. Livestreaming can be view at www.couriermail.com.au from 4pm on Wednesday.

IPSWICH SHS v ST MARY'S COLLEGE

Ipswich SHS coach Joshua Bretherton said ball handling let his team down in a loss to Palm Beach Currumbin and his side needed to be better in that area during another away trip, this time to Toowoomba to confront St Mary's College.

Ipswich State High's Lachlan Williamson on the move. Picture: Jerad Williams

"We scrambled well in defence during periods where we didn't have a lot of ball and we need to continue that energy and work for each other,'' Bretherton said.

"To improve, we completed at just over 50 per cent. and you are not going to win any games at this level with that number of errors.''

Blake Cesari of St Mary's and Tony Francis from Marsden last Wednesday.

St Mary's coach Matt Jahnke said there were plenty of positives from the round 1 loss against Marsden, but he was looking to improve defence and handling against Ipswich SHS.

"Looking to be better in our defensive contact and our completions. We need to look at building pressure and our communication and being clinical when our opportunities arise,'' he said.

"But I was really happy with the team's ability to scramble and shut down some promising raids, and their desire to stay in the fight and to keep looking to score points until the final whistle.

"We played well in patches. We prove that when we control the football, we controlled the game.''

Defending champions Palm Beach Currumbin against Ipswich State High. Picture: Jerad Williams



KEEBRA PARK SHS v MARSDEN SHS

Keebra Park SHS coach Glen Campbell said defence had been the group's focus in the lead-up to confronting Marsden SHS.

"We scored enough points to win the game (round 1), so our focus has been on defence, a little on attitude on that side of the coin. They know they can do it.''

On the flip side Keebra Park challenged Wavell SHS while in possession, particularly in the first half and in the final 10 minutes when the side finished with a flourish.

"I was happy with couple of signs with our attack. We scored 26 points and will look to continue with that.''

In contrast, Marsden SHS coach Jesse Maclean said he wanted to improve his team's attack after a first round win over St Mary's College.

"We defended with 12 men for a long period and showed a lot of resilience and effort in that area,'' he said.

"I would like to see us improve in attack.''

Wavell SHS enjoyed a first round win.

PALM BEACH CURRUMBIN v WAVELL SHS

PBC coach Brad Davis indicated he wanted more intent, more urgency when carrying the ball against Wavell.

PBC, the Langer Cup champions, were first round winners of Ipswich SHS.

"I thought there were moments when we took a bit too long to get our go forward happening and got bent backwards or sideways with big bodies in front of them,'' Davis said.

But he said PBC's defence did hold up, conceding two tries from kicks and one off a ricochet off the post.

"They did not really break our line in the game,'' Davis said.

Wavell SHS coach Jim Francis his team faced another tough game against PBC who "are a group that have always been held on a bit of a pedestal''.

"It is a great challenge for our guys to again back up our performance from last week and see where we are at.''

He said the key would be do continue to do what the side did well again, but also improve areas that needed to be better.

Round 2

Keebra Park v Marsden SHS (5pm)

Wavell SHS v PBC (5pm)

St Mary's Toowoomba v Ipswich SHS (4pm)