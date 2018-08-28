Laps to show support

RELAYING THE MESSAGE: Central Highlands Relay for Life committee members Mahue De Veere, Nicole Rickards, Tanya Conway, Lisa Conway, Kayla Ross and Tash Todd. Absent: Fran Rofe and Debbie Shields.

RELAYING THE MESSAGE: Central Highlands Relay for Life committee members Mahue De Veere, Nicole Rickards, Tanya Conway, Lisa Conway, Kayla Ross and Tash Todd. Absent: Fran Rofe and Debbie Shields. Kristen Booth

CENTRAL Highlands Relay for Life sees hundreds of people getting involved.

Emerald SES is one of the teams that has been taking part in the event for years, and will continue their tradition again this year.

Emerald SES team captain Susan Juett said she loved it when the community came together.

"It's fantastic to see everyone getting together to support such a great event,” she said.

"Everybody knows somebody who has been impacted by cancer.

"We get involved to make sure we honour the people who have fought it and who are fighting it now and those who will be fighting it in the future. We do it for them.”

Central Highlands Relay for Life will be held at the Emerald Showgrounds from Saturday to Sunday, September 8 and 9 and the entire community is welcome to take part.

"We are all impacted one way or another and our community needs to be active in showing our support to everyone effected,” Ms Juett said.

"We look forward to the whole night - the fun games, the candlelight ceremony, the team work and community spirit, it's just a fantastic environment.

"Given that cancer has such a massive impact on so many peoples' lives, we think it's important that we continue to raise funds and awareness to fight this horrible disease and hopefully one day be rid of it completely.”

To register, for more information or for other ways to get involved, visit https://bit.ly/2ldUQEF