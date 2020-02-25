Large field of competitors took to Moranbah Triathlon

MORANBAH locals and visiting athletes had a chance to ‘tri’ again at the rescheduled Moranbah Australia Day Triathlon on Sunday.

The overcast clouds promising rain did not frighten away the dedicated, with over a hundred competitors and volunteers rocking up early to see who would walk away a winner.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the annual triathlon was a success, despite not taking place on Australia Day.

Junior Males Dylan Bosman (3rd), Augustine Heckscher (2nd), Patrick Johnstone (1st).

“It was fantastic to see so many people giving it a go at what has been another successful triathlon event,” she said.

“The encouraging atmosphere surrounding the event, and the determination of each and every participant, is a testament to the amazing community spirit our region espouses.”

A large field of competitors took part in the senior course, comprising an 800m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run.

The under 16s followed, completing the junior course of a 400m swim, 5km bike ride and 1.5km run.

Junior female winner Annabelle Binnekamp.

“Every competitor, regardless of place, should be proud of their accomplishment. I look forward to seeing the participants at next year’s event,” Mayor Baker said.

“Thank you to Moranbah Highlanders Swimming Club, Moranbah Crossfit, Moranbah Boxing and Sporting Club, Moranbah Freemasons and Janelle Vitale Swim School for their continued support.”

Moranbah triathlon winners:

Junior female:

1st – Annabelle Binnekamp

2nd – Kiera Johnston

Junior male:

1st – Patrick Johnstone

2nd – Augustine Heckscher

3rd – Dylan Bosman

Junior team:

1st – Mad Dogs – Rhys Elliott, Isaac Durdin, Dollie Blackwood

2nd – ZEN – Ethan Clothier, Zander Sammut, Nick Beresowskyj

3rd – Crazies – Andrew Dyer, Cameron Schy, Matt Schy

Open female:

1st – Kimberley Rheeder

2nd – Antoinette Mitai

3rd – Joanne Mulcahy

Open male:

1st – James Leonard

2nd – Adrian Rheeder

3rd – Luke Gottke

Open team:

1st – Loose Ends – Caitlyn Slack, Tony Simmons, Anne Brieger

2nd – Tri again – Alaina Earl, Sasha Hoare, Simone Myles

3rd – But did you die tri-ing – Lauren Dries, Katie Curtis, Lauren Joubert