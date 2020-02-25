Large field of competitors took to Moranbah Triathlon
MORANBAH locals and visiting athletes had a chance to ‘tri’ again at the rescheduled Moranbah Australia Day Triathlon on Sunday.
The overcast clouds promising rain did not frighten away the dedicated, with over a hundred competitors and volunteers rocking up early to see who would walk away a winner.
Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the annual triathlon was a success, despite not taking place on Australia Day.
“It was fantastic to see so many people giving it a go at what has been another successful triathlon event,” she said.
“The encouraging atmosphere surrounding the event, and the determination of each and every participant, is a testament to the amazing community spirit our region espouses.”
A large field of competitors took part in the senior course, comprising an 800m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run.
The under 16s followed, completing the junior course of a 400m swim, 5km bike ride and 1.5km run.
“Every competitor, regardless of place, should be proud of their accomplishment. I look forward to seeing the participants at next year’s event,” Mayor Baker said.
“Thank you to Moranbah Highlanders Swimming Club, Moranbah Crossfit, Moranbah Boxing and Sporting Club, Moranbah Freemasons and Janelle Vitale Swim School for their continued support.”
Moranbah triathlon winners:
Junior female:
1st – Annabelle Binnekamp
2nd – Kiera Johnston
Junior male:
1st – Patrick Johnstone
2nd – Augustine Heckscher
3rd – Dylan Bosman
Junior team:
1st – Mad Dogs – Rhys Elliott, Isaac Durdin, Dollie Blackwood
2nd – ZEN – Ethan Clothier, Zander Sammut, Nick Beresowskyj
3rd – Crazies – Andrew Dyer, Cameron Schy, Matt Schy
Open female:
1st – Kimberley Rheeder
2nd – Antoinette Mitai
3rd – Joanne Mulcahy
Open male:
1st – James Leonard
2nd – Adrian Rheeder
3rd – Luke Gottke
Open team:
1st – Loose Ends – Caitlyn Slack, Tony Simmons, Anne Brieger
2nd – Tri again – Alaina Earl, Sasha Hoare, Simone Myles
3rd – But did you die tri-ing – Lauren Dries, Katie Curtis, Lauren Joubert