Large scale gold mining opportunity at CQ fields

A GOLD field near Clermont has "significant potential" for bulk mining opportunities according to a company who has applied for two new exploration permits.

Impact Minerals Limited has lodged two new applications for Exploration Permits for Minerals (EPM's) at its Blackridge gold project near Clermont.

If approved, together with an existing granted EPM and one fully granted mining lease, they will cover an area of about 150 square kilometres.

This will give Impact ownership of about 90 per cent of the Blackridge gold field which forms the southern half of the greater Miclere-Blackridge area that according to Impact, produced more than 300,000 ounces of gold in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The new applications cover ground previously tested by reverse circulation drilling at Hard Hill and by reverse circulation and large diameter (95cm) Calweld drilling at Pewt's Hill.

Location of the Blackridge-Miclere gold field.

The Calweld drilling with its larger samples shows a significant increase in the grade, thickness and lateral extent of gold mineralised intervals compared to adjacent reverse circulation drill holes.

"This is very encouraging for further exploration in the broader project area given the widespread occurrence of robust widths and grades of gold returned from the previous RC drilling," Impact said in a statement today.

Impact has been actively exploring at Blackridge since 2018 following an option agreement with Rock Solid Holdings Pty Ltd (Rock Solid) to acquire a 95 per cent interest in one EPM and four mining lease applications.

Impact's strategy at Blackridge was to undertake trial mining of the conglomerate to determine the potential for larger scale bulk mining.

This followed two successful bulk sampling programs which returned an average grade of 0.36 grams per cubic metre over significant strike lengths.

Impact Minerals Limited Blackridge gold testing.

The bulk samples demonstrated that two unique geological features have combined at Blackridge to offer a potential large bulk mining opportunity.

First there is a large volume of very weathered oxide material that is soft and very easy to dig.

Secondly the oxide material contains gold with exceptional recoveries of at least 95 per cent and probably as high as 98 per cent using simple wet gravity processing techniques.

The bulk mining concept was further supported by the recognition by previous explorers in reverse circulation drilling of gold bearing units well above the basal two metre zone that had been mined historically, and, the presence of gold bearing conglomerates down dip for over 2 kilometres of strike to a depth of only 100 metres below surface.

Impact's new applications now cover the majority of this deeper ground containing the mineralised conglomerates, opening up the opportunity for the company to reconsider the potential for large scale open pit mining at Blackridge.

