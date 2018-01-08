Last chance for Agricultural Training Scholarships

SCHOLAR: Lucynda Anderson, Hamish Hutchings and Cameron Hosking scholarship winners completing their practical agricultural studies, harvesting the Emerald Agricultural College 2017 cotton crop.

SCHOLAR: Lucynda Anderson, Hamish Hutchings and Cameron Hosking scholarship winners completing their practical agricultural studies, harvesting the Emerald Agricultural College 2017 cotton crop. Contributed

STUDENTS who want to launch a career in agriculture could soon achieve their goal with scholarships to study at Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges (QATC) in 2018 up for grabs.

QATC Chief Executive Officer Mark Tobin said agriculture offers an enormous range of career opportunities.

"I encourage those students interested in undertaking the practical skills based training that we are known for on the industry scale properties at Emerald Agricultural College and Longreach Pastoral College, to apply now for a scholarship,” he said.

"For 2018 we have been supported by numerous organisations, including Australian Wool Education Trust, Central Highlands Regional Council, Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Association, and Australian Wool Innovation Limited, and Cotton Australia.”

He urged interested students to hurry, as applications for The Central Highlands Cotton Growers & Irrigators Association and Cotton Australia, Australian Wool Innovation Limited and Australian Wool Education Trust close on Wednesday, January 10.

For more information about 2018 scholarships, contact QATC on 1800 888 710 or visit our Scholarships page https://www.qatc.edu.au/students/future-students/scholarships/.