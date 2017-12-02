Last hopes for the best

OPTIMISTIC: Dale Last is staying positive as he remains more than 330 votes ahead of Mike Brunker .

LNP MEMBER for Burdekin Dale Last is starting to feel confident as one of the closest seats in Queensland remains undecided.

"We are down to postal votes and absentee votes, and those postal votes are flowing very strongly my way,” Mr Last said.

"At this stage I am over 330 votes in front based on two-party preferred count.”

The front-runner for Burdekin has changed multiple times over the past week, with Dale Last only five per cent behind Mike Brunker in first preference results.

"We are neck and neck in first preference at the moment,” Mr Last said.

"It's very close, there's no question about that.

"This seat will be decided on preferences.”

Mr Last is staying positive despite it being an excruciating wait.

"It's certainly been a long drawn out week and it will continue into next week before we know the results,” he said.

"The suspense of not knowing has been terribly frustrating, I just want to get on with the job and get stuck into it, but we don't know what the result is.

"It's just a wait and see game at the moment.”

Mr Last said the message from his party was to hang in there and keep spirits up.

"They have been very supportive, but there's not much anyone can do except wait and watch as the votes get counted.

"We are just hoping for the best, there's a lot at stake for me, my family don't know what's going on and it's a very nervous wait.”

However, Mike Brunker's state political ambition to win the seat of Burdekin will be dead by a thousand postal votes unless something changes soon, he said late Wednesday afternoon.

A further 600 postals arrived in the Burdekin counting station with the majority falling to Liberal National Party member Dale Last.

Mr Brunker was ahead before the postals came in but he is now more than 330 votes behind in the two party preferred, which will ultimately decide the winner when preferences are counted.