Controversial former MP Rick Williams has faced court after a bizarre dispute with his neighbour.
Crime

Last minute change as ex MP faces court

by Kara Sonter
8th Dec 2020 4:54 PM
Former state Labor MP for Pumicestone Rick Williams has today faced court after a bizarre offence in January this year.

Williams was initially charged with stealing on January 27 for the alleged theft of a Ningi neighbour's placard on January 25.

He had planned to defend the charges, and a trial date was set in Caboolture Magistrates Court for today.

However prosecutors offered no evidence on the charge of stealing, and Williams instead pleaded guilty to trespass and wilful damage.

While Williams was convicted, the court ordered he be released absolutely of the charges and will serve no further penalty other than being subject to a standard government offender levy paid by adults sentenced in a Queensland court.

Originally published as Last minute change as ex MP faces court

