LATEST COVID NEWS: What we know about Byron cluster

BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA – NewsWire Photos March 30, 2021: QML Pathology Medical staff test drivers and passengers at the pop up Covid Testing site at Cavanbah Sports Ground, Ewingsdale Road Byron Bay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to Byron Bay grew to seven last night, authorities anxiously awaited results from more than 800 tests conducted on Tuesday.

QLD Health confirmed five new cases linked to a hens party held in Byron Bay over the weekend, adding to the two already identified on Monday.

There are now seven confirmed cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 in a cluster linked to a hen's party in Byron Bay.

All of those confirmed infected people have returned to Queensland.

The Northern Territory Government has declared Byron Bay a COVID-19 hot spot.

Acting Chief Minister Nicole Manison said authorities were also asking travellers who had been on the Gold Coast after March 27 to self isolate and get a test.

"We've now declared the additional hotspot for Byron Bay, and also the additional requirement for people who have arrived since March 26 to self isolate for 14 days," Ms Manison said.

NSW authorities called on anyone who attended one of the locations listed below to get tested and isolate, and announced more testing clinics to help cope with demand.

BYRON BAY

Mokha Cafe Patrons who sat in the laneway (Feros Arcade).

2 Lawson St, Byron Bay

March 27, From 10.30am - 12pm

Byron Beach Hotel

1 Bay St, Byron Bay NSW 2481

Friday March 26, From 7pm - 9pm

Betty's Burgers & Concrete Co

Patrons who sat in the laneway (Feros Arcade).

2 Lawson St, Byron Bay

March 27, from 11am - 12pm

Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park - women's communal toilets

143 Alcorn St, Suffolk Park

March 26, From 6pm - 6:30pm and from 9:10pm - 9:30pm

March 27, from 3:20pm - 3:50pm

The Farm Byron Bay

11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale NSW 2481

Sunday March 28, from 8:45am - 10:30am.

The following are casual contact venues. If you have been to any of these places at the listed times, you should immediately self-isolate and get tested regardless of symptoms, and stay in isolation until a negative result is received:

SUFFOLK PARK

Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park (including women's communal toilets)

14 Alcorn St Suffolk, Park, NSW, 2481

Friday March 26 to Sunday 27, from 4pm - 8:30am

BYRON BAY

Mokha Cafe. Patrons sitting inside or out the front of the venue (not in laneway in Feros Arcade).

2 Lawson St, Byron Bay 2481

Saturday March 27, from 11am -12pm

Ghanda Clothing

3/8 Lawson St, Byron Bay

March 27, from 12:00pm -12:15pm

Tiger Lily

3/17-21 Jonson St, Byron Bay

March 27, from 12:25pm - 12:30pm

Black Sheep

46 Jonson St, Byron Bay

March 27, from 12:30pm - 12:40pm

Quiksilver

2 Jonson St, Byron Bay

March 27, from 12:40pm - 12:45pm

Suffolk Bakery

Shop 1/2 Clifford St, Suffolk Park

March 27, from 2:45pm - 3:15pm

Park Hotel Bottle Shop

223 Broken Head Rd, Suffolk Park

March 27., from 7:30pm-7:45pm.

Symptoms of COVID-19 (from NSW Health website)

Symptoms include:

fever (37.5C or higher)

cough

sore throat

shortness of breath (difficulty breathing)

runny nose

loss of taste

loss of smell.

Other reported symptoms include: