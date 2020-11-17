Latest international travel bubble under discussion

The potential for future quarantine-free travel between Australia and Japan is expected to be discussed after Prime Minister Scott Morrison touches down in Tokyo this morning.

It will be Mr Morrison's first meeting with new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Australian hydrogen exports to Japan will be high on the agenda.

But those hoping for an overseas holiday any time soon will be disappointed.

While it is understood the potential for "green travel lanes" between Australia and Japan are likely to be discussed, no solid outcomes are expected to come from them yet.

Japan had low COVID-19 case numbers in June, but has had more than 1000 daily cases for the past six days which makes any deal unlikely for the short term.

Mr Morrison also ruled out alternatives to a 14-day hotel quarantine for people entering Australia for now, including home quarantine.

"We're not convinced at this point that we can take those risks, particularly when you have the elevated number of cases overseas. We can't kid ourselves," Mr Morrison said.

Mr Morrison will be the first world leader to meet with Mr Suga since he became Japan's Prime Minister in September, after the surprise resignation of Shinzo Abe for health reasons.

It is understood the Japanese Government see Mr Morrison's visit as "extremely significant", given he will be quarantining for two weeks on his return and having to appear in Parliament via video link for several days.

There will also be talks to progress a significant defence agreement, as well as strategic co-operation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Modelling commissioned by the Business Council of Australia estimates opening a quarantine travel corridor between Australia and Japan, when safe to do so, would generate $3.3 billion for the economy over 12 months.

