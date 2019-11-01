Latest renewable energy project is now up and running

PROJECT OPEN: Adani chief executive Lucas Dow and Mayor Anne Baker at the opening of the Rugby Run solar farm on October 31.

SOLAR, wind, coal and gas, the Isaac region’s evolution is continuing to energise the world after the opening of a major project between Clermont and Moranbah yesterday.

As the resource sector experiences an upswing in projects, Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker commended Adani Renewables for their work in the opening of the Rugby Run solar farm.

Mayor Baker said the Isaac is helping to energise the world as a region which feeds, powers and builds communities.

“Our burgeoning renewables sector is an increasingly important part of that exciting vision,” Mayor Baker said.

“We are a region rich in resources across our 58,000 square kilometre footprint, in fact, we are well known as the resources capital of Queensland.

“But as the milestone event in Adani Renewables’ 65-megawatt project shows, that’s just one part of the Isaac story.

“Our region is playing an important role in the development of a balanced and realistic energy mix, through the evolution from resources to renewables.”

“There are a further eight solar farms that have been approved in Clarke Creek, Isaac Coast, Clermont, Coppabella, Dysart, Middlemount and Moranbah.

“They range in generating capacity from 50 to 400 megawatts, providing energy from the sun in ideal conditions across our wide plains.”

Mayor Baker said Council supported the continued investment in renewables in the region.

“We are also set to be home to one of Australia’s largest wind farms in this region at Clarke Creek, with the 195-turbine wind farm approved and is expected to produce 800 megawatts from wind and 400 megawatts from solar,” Mayor Baker said.

“As a Council, we are committed to working with industry and government to support employment generating development which will enhance the sustainability and resilience of our regional communities.

“Our region hosts one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and has the highest concentration of top income earners in Queensland.

“Once again, congratulations to Adani Renewables for reaching this important milestone of the Rugby Run solar farm.”