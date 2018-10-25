Menu
Login
The Jason O'Brien train Latrobe and the Aiden O'Brien-trained Pentagon gallop at the Werribee Quarantine Centre on Wednesday. Picture: James Ross/AAP
The Jason O'Brien train Latrobe and the Aiden O'Brien-trained Pentagon gallop at the Werribee Quarantine Centre on Wednesday. Picture: James Ross/AAP
Horses

Key Lloyd Williams runner out of Melbourne Cup

by Leo Schlink
25th Oct 2018 4:37 PM

IRISH Derby winner Latrobe is out of the Melbourne Cup.

The Joseph O'Brien star will be instead be set for the Group 1 $2 million Emirates Stakes (2000m) on the final day of the VRC carnival on November 10.

Owner Lloyd Williams said the 3200m of the Melbourne Cup would be too much for at this stage of the three-year-old's career.

Williams won his sixth Cup last year with another O'Brien-trained three-year-old, Rekindling.

Williams has several Cup contenders still in play, including favourite Yucatan and The Cliffsofmoher.

In other news, Hugh Bowman has committed to Marmelo as his ride in the November 6 Melbourne Cup.

The raider last year finished ninth in the Cup as joint $7 favourite after an impressive Caulfield Cup effort.

He will this year go into the Cup first up.

FormGuide

Related Items

hugh bowman latrobe lloyd williams marmelo melbourne cup rekindling the cliffsofmoher yucatan

Top Stories

    Rising to the occasion

    Rising to the occasion

    News A number of Central Highlands dancers have taken out top spots at a national competition.

    • 25th Oct 2018 4:04 PM
    Halloween hits Mayfair estate

    Halloween hits Mayfair estate

    News Trick or treaters will be out in numbers this weekend.

    Children run for Daniel

    Children run for Daniel

    News Students dress in red and run laps to promote stranger danger.

    Learning from the great outdoors

    Learning from the great outdoors

    News Children get their hands dirty whilst learning from nature.

    Local Partners