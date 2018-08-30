Laugh stress away

HAPPY VIBES: Kim Tompson is the first certified laughter yoga instructor in the Central Highlands.

ONE healthy active Highlander is helping women across the region to relieve the stress of everyday life through laughter.

Healthy Active Highlanders laughter yoga instructor Kim Tompson said she started instructing laughter yoga because of the way it made her feel.

"It elevates your whole feeling of well-being. It makes you feel great,” she said.

"They say laughter is the best medicine and I tell you what it really is.

"The people who have been involved with the program so far have already seen health benefits or are being more aware of how their body works.

"One lady from Capella had to leave early one day to go to a doctor's appointment. He was taking blood and asked her, 'what have you been doing?' because her blood was oxygenated, which is one of the many effects of laughter yoga.”

Ms Tompson is the first certified laughter yoga instructor in the Central Highlands.

She said she was introduced to laughter yoga while working as the leader of the Sapphire Gemfields Well-being Hub.

"I am trying to get more and more people involved with laughter yoga because it really is something everybody can do,” she said.

"Laughter yoga has been around since 1995 and it incorporates laughter, breathing exercises, playfulness and clapping.

"It is all about improving your circulation. It reduces heart disease and improves your breathing.

"There are so many benefits to laughter yoga that I could be here all day talking about them.”

With only one month left to go, Ms Tompson said it's not too late to take part in Healthy Active Highlanders.

"I have lost 7kgs since I have started and I feel fantastic,” she said.

You can catch Kim's laughter yoga class at the Blackwater Civic Centre on Tuesdays at 1.30pm, at the Capella Town Hall on Wednesdays at 1.30pm and at the Emerald Library Gardens on Fridays at 8.15am.