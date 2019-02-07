Laughs all with a twist
COLETTE Andersen always wanted to be a teacher.
And that was what she was, on and off, for 30 years, 15 of those in the Central Highlands.
However, while living in Capella and taking a break from teaching to work in her husband's metal fabrication business, Ms Andersen realised she needed a creative outlet.
"You know, you're just doing a job that you really have no interest in doing.” she said.
"I had to find an outlet so I started drama classes for kids in Capella and did that for a long time.
"People in the community asked whether I could MC things, so I started doing MC work.”
This work led to Ms Andersen starting a theatre group in Capella.
She then developed a stand-up comedy show, Locals at the Local, which she performed in Capella and again in Emerald when she later moved there.
"That was in 2017 and then I left. So when I came to Brisbane I thought while I was settling in I'll just do some stand-up comedy, and that's what I did for all of 2018,” she said.
An opportunity then came up for Ms Andersen to apply to appear at the Sit Down Comedy Club Fringe Festival in Brisbane.
"So I put an application in and I got accepted,” she said.
And so Ms Andersen's newest stand-up comedy show, Bitter with a Twist, was born, which she is bringing to Capella Cultural Centre on February 16.
"It feels a little like home actually, going back to the cultural centre,” she said.
"I just thought I lived there for so long and I did all my comedy work, well, the beginnings of it, out there.”
Ms Andersen describes the show as "straight stand-up comedy”.
"It's really about my impression of life and how I interact with things that I do on a daily basis,” she said.
"The name says it all. It's about being bitter and twisted and how you can turn that into funny, I suppose.”
Tickets to Bitter with a Twist are on sale now. Purchase them from www.capellaentertainment .com.au or phone 49849300.