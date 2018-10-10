Menu
Login
The RSPCA is appealing for help in finding the owner of a sheep nicknamed
The RSPCA is appealing for help in finding the owner of a sheep nicknamed "Lambert", who was brought into the animal care campus in a police paddy wagon on Tuesday, October 9. Peter Wilson
News

Law catches up with freshly sheared Lambert

10th Oct 2018 12:03 AM

THE RSPCA is appealing for the public's help after a sheep was brought into the Wacol Animal Care Centre in the back of a police van.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said police apprehended the adult female, nicknamed "Lambert" near the BP service station on the Warrego Highway at Blacksoil on Sunday night.

"They are no doubt relieved they had a van and didn't have to use the back seat of the police car," Mr Beatty said.

Lambert has been freshly sheared and was still very timid following her run-in with the boys in blue.

Anyone with information that could assist the RSPCA should phone 3426 9999.

livestock rspca sheep
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Experience Bee Gees this month

    Experience Bee Gees this month

    News The Ultimate Bee Gees tribute show will be rocking at Capella Cultural Centre later this month.

    Things to do this weekend

    Things to do this weekend

    News Five things to do in the Central Highlands this weekend.

    Kids channel their inner artist

    Kids channel their inner artist

    News KIDS participated in school holiday art workshops at Open Your Art.

    Confidence returns

    Confidence returns

    News Interest in the real estate market picks up after news of mine sale.

    Local Partners