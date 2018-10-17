Menu
Login
Lawn mower generic
Lawn mower generic Mike Wells
Breaking

Lawn mower explodes on property, causes facial burns

Shayla Bulloch
by
17th Oct 2018 9:02 AM

UPDATE 10am: PARAMEDICS took the man to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

BREAKING: A LAWN MOWER exploded at a Capricorn Coast property this morning and burned a man's face.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the Bungundarra address around 8.50am to reports of an explosion.

Initial reports indicated a lawn mower exploded in the 49-year-old man's face which burned his face and "potentially his airways".

The mower was reportedly still burning but the man was out of danger.

QFES have been called to the scene.

bungundarra lawn mower qas qfes tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Things to do around the region

    Things to do around the region

    News Don't get bored this month, with five fun activities for the entire family.

    When should you take supplements?

    When should you take supplements?

    News Supplement only when you need to.

    Events promote CH

    Events promote CH

    News Tips to ensure your event attracts a large amount of traffic.

    Paramedic speaks on the impact of mental health

    Paramedic speaks on the impact of mental health

    News Paul Spinks spoke to over300 Glencore workers in Clermont Wednesday.

    Local Partners