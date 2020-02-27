Lawyers read riot act in accused society cocaine dealer case

Accused society cocaine dealer Matthew Doyle was still negotiating with the prosecution the "facts" in the multimillion-dollar case against him, Central Local Court was told today.

Magistrate Robbie Williams read the lawyers the riot act, telling them the time for negotiation was over and warned them that he would commit property developer Doyle, 30, and his former private schoolboy mates Jared "Jazza" Hart, 30, and Raoul Kesby, 28, for trial in two weeks whether the "facts" were ready or not.

Matthew Doyle with his wife Kelsea, who are well known in the city’s social scene. Picture facebook.

The three mates who regularly mixed with Sydney's eastern suburb elite are charged over their involvement in an alleged syndicate that supplied 300kg of cocaine worth $80 million between April 23 and September 4 last year.

All three remain behind bars having not applied for bail and none of them have faced a court even via videolink from behind bars.

Mr Williams today refused to adjourn the high-profile case for three weeks as requested by the lawyers. It was due to be committed for trial today.

He said the budget of the DPP Lloyd Babb SC had been boosted to deal with cases like this and "should be utilised".

"That is the process," Mr Williams said

"The negotiations are over."

One of the cars belonging to Matthew James Doyle that was seized by NSW Police. Picture: John Grainger

Mr Williams had already clashed with the prosecution and the three defence lawyers, overturning their previous bid to hear some of the case in a closed court to protect details of "undercover officers both here and overseas".

He was told today that the lawyers for both sides had a case conference four weeks ago and was told the prosecution had provided the defence with 44 pages of facts.

NSW Police have already been granted a suppression order over the statement of facts to protect their methodology.

Doyle's glamorous wife, Kelsea Nagel Doyle, who was photographed celebrating her 30th birthday with friends at Justin Hemmes' The Newport on Sydney's northern beaches in December, did not attend court.

The former PR supremo for ritzy fashion designers including Camilla and Marc, continues to live at her husband's $2 million home on Dolans Rd, Burraneer in Sydney's south while the rest of his property empire has crumbled after the NSW Crime Commission won an order freezing millions of dollars worth of his real estate, cars and company shares under proceeds of crime laws.

Doyle has been accused of supplying 300kg of cocaine.

There is no suggestion Ms Doyle is involved in the alleged drug dealing.

Doyle is charged with supplying 300kg of cocaine and knowingly dealing with cash that was the proceeds of crime. Supreme Court documents allege that he handed undercover cops more than $500,000 in two bundles of cash including $300,000 at Cronulla on September 4 2019, the day of his arrest.

Hart, of Bronte, is charged with knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime in relation to $219,500 in Hammondville on July 26 and supplying 50kg of cocaine at Kingsgrove on September 4.

Police also claim Hart had two police identification badges at his Bronte home and have charged him with two counts of possessing unlawfully obtained goods.

Kesby is charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of illegal drugs.