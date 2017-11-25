Menu
Le Porte Rosse coffee morning

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Le Porte Rosse restaurant manager Janpal, bar manager Tristan and barista Hayley.
by Aden Stokes

NEXT Friday will mark the very the first Le Porte Rosse Charity Coffee Morning, which will be held quarterly for different charities around Emerald.

Coffees will be a gold coin donation and all profit will be divided equally between the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre and Rainbow House.

The Charity Coffee Morning will be held at Le Porte Rosse between 6am and 9.30am on Friday, December 1.

Le Porte Rosse director Susan Ellis said the staff wanted the restaurant to give back to the community.

"We had a team meeting and we were talking about what we could do to engage the local community and this was the idea that came from the staff,” Ms Ellis said.

"I then spoke to Dimattina, who are our coffee supporters, about the event and they said they would throw in some coffee, next thing we knew we were holding a quarterly Charity Coffee Morning for a gold coin donation.

"Some of the staff are even donating some of their labour that morning.”

Ms Ellis said at the moment, when people come in to buy a coffee they will receive a coffee bean and they can choose which charity jar they want to put their coffee bean in.

"We donate 10c for every coffee bean that goes into the jar,” she said.

"That's been running for two weeks now.

"The Charity Coffee Morning will be extending this to a gold coin for the same two charities and next quarter it will be two new ones.”

According to Ms Ellis there will be a few surprises for the kids on the day, including a surprise visit from Santa.

"We want to encourage mums to come down for a coffee before they drop the kids off to school,” she said.

"Get into the Christmas spirit, come along and help us support the local community.”

Coffee Morning

When: Friday, December 1, from 6am to 9.30am.

Where: Le Porte Rosse, 39 Clermont St.

Cost: Each coffee is a gold coin donation.

