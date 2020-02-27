Leaders farewell their long-time home, community

STEPPING UP: Chris and Rebekah Yelland with Amie and Wade Coop.

A COMMUNITY-minded Emerald couple will farewell their home as they prepare to take on their next adventure down south.

Chris and Rebekah Yelland, the current pastors of Emerald’s Calvary Christian Church, are heading to the big smoke to lead the Gold Coast campus.

“It is going to be a great adventure for our family of four, including our newest addition, Brighton Mae, who is only a few weeks old,” Mr Yelland said.

“We know it is going to be a great season ahead for not only us but also the church.”

Mr Yelland, who grew up in the region, said Emerald was where he completed his diesel fitting trade, met his wife, and welcomed their two daughters, Harper and Brighton.

“I’m so grateful for being brought up in Emerald,” he said.

“You definitely get used to all the amazing people and supportive community Emerald is and don’t really realise what a unique place it is until you spend time somewhere else.”

Rebekah and Chris Yelland with their daughters Brighton and Harper.

Apart from the three-minute drive to get coffee or get anywhere in town, Mrs Yelland said she would mostly miss the great friendships that have developed over time.

“I always say it’s the wonderful people that makes this town a friendly place to live,” she said.

“This year marks my 10th year living in Emerald and I will be sad to say goodbye to all the friends and family we have here.”

The couple are proud of the things they achieved while in Emerald, and are looking forward to handing over the reins to new campus pastors, Wade and Amie Coop.

The couple recently moved to Emerald with their four children, after spending the last eight years as part of the Calvary Cairns team.

“We were very excited about moving to Emerald as we had heard so many great things about the community, and it has not disappointed,” Mr Coop said.

“We love the feel of the town and the opportunities we have to get involved.”

The Coops are stepping up as the new pastors of Emerald's Calvary Church.

Since moving to Emerald, the couple have already started Chat N Play at Calvary’s Bean cafe, where parents can enjoy a coffee in a child friendly environment, while creating new friendships.

“We are aware a lot of people have moved for work and may not have a community of friends and support,” Mrs Coop said.

The Yellands will spend their last service at the Emerald campus this weekend before they leave on their new adventure.

Calvary Emerald is located at 11 Gladstone St, Emerald, and starts at 9am on Sunday.