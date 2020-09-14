Leaders need separation from business interests

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart (front right) with (l to r) Karen Finzel, Brian Stockwell, Brett De Chastel, Amelia Lorentson, Joe Jurisevic, Frank Wilkie and Tom Wegener.

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart (front right) with (l to r) Karen Finzel, Brian Stockwell, Brett De Chastel, Amelia Lorentson, Joe Jurisevic, Frank Wilkie and Tom Wegener.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Regarding the story Wife says conflict of interest calls should be scrapped.

Leigh McCready can't have her cake and eat it.

Her involvement in the Future Noosa team in the Noosa Council elections earlier this year spectacularly backfired when she was declared by the Independent Council Election Observer as a "developer" and had to stand down.

By strongly backing Karen Finzel (one of the Future Noosa trio) she can hardly be surprised that it has compromised Cr Finzel's ability to participate in a development issue involving a McCready family development company.

Queensland's political donations laws are there for a purpose.

Leigh McCready must have known that by so publicly backing the Future Noosa candidates it would inevitably compromise those very same candidates in any future development issues involving the family's development applications.

Not very smart politics at all.

While I think it is unfortunate that councillors are compromising their ability to participate in decision making, it might provide pause for thought in the future as to where candidates draw their support from.

of the Sunshine Coast Council is in the ludicrous position where he has had to absent himself on numerous occasions from some very high profile issues because of his associations with a large number of business interests.

A bit more independence from sectional interests in future federal, state and local government elections would be a step in the right direction.

Not to mention a win for the democratic process.

JOHN HARE, Marcus Beach

Reality check

Some Australians should educate themselves regarding the difference between oppression and inconvenience.

There is also a vast difference between protecting (one's own) human rights and saving human lives.

BRIDGE MUIR, Alexandra Headland

Victim card

Queensland Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk attempts to play the victim card, but if anyone should be tearing up, it's the young woman she and her chief health officer Jeanette Young prevented from attending her father's funeral on Thursday.

Sarah Caisip, 26, had travelled from Canberra where there had been no cases for weeks, but was only allowed to have a private viewing of her father's body before the funeral, then sent back to hotel quarantine with police escort without any opportunity to grieve with her mother and 11-year-old sister.

This was a totally cruel and heartless act when the girl probably would have been at greater risk of contracting the virus than spreading it.

Sorry Anastacia, your crocodile tears don't impress me and you should have listened to PM Scott Morrison who asked for some compassion to be shown.

As for Young, she has said she had allowed football players, family, staff and Hollywood stars exemptions "because they are good for our economy".

This is Australia, not a Communist dictatorship.

Time to get real, I'm totally over this total overreach, here and in Victoria, which is obviously political, not health-driven.

JOHN MIKKELSEN, Noosa

No compassion

Like most people I am also critical of the problems with Queensland's border "shut down" where a bit of compassion would solve some of the problems.

But watching Peter Dutton on Today Show, surely he's the last person to be asked about compassionate treatment of anyone where medical treatment is involved.

Especially after his treatment with refugees where medical treatment was involved.

ERNEST WRIGHT, Sunrise Beach

Don't glorify them

Recently I've noticed that several articles about arrests, sentencing and anti-social behaviour have been accompanied by photos that include objectionable hand gestures or daffy poses that look like they come from the perpetrator's arrogant, self-absorbed Facebook posts.

These depictions seem to glorify their anti-social behaviour and give the perpetrators further bragging rights.

While I think publishing the name of people arrested for drug or drink driving is a necessary "shaming" factor, publishing breathalyser "scores" can be seen as granting further bragging rights.

In the public interest please deprive these law-breakers of glorifying exposure by using "mug shots" only rather than defiant expressions and deleting the "score" from the Daily's report on drink and drug drivers.

LAUREEN TKACIK, Golden Beach

Slow down

Recently while trying to coax a very large python off Wappa Falls Rd, the driver of an approaching Hyundai Accent or similar, decided not to follow my hand signal to stop but instead accelerated towards me.

I was able to get out of the way in time but not the python.

It is possible the driver belongs to today's younger generation brought up to live in fear and believed I posed some kind of danger.

With the emergency service which now operates, Australia is one of the safest countries in the world.

Perhaps pupils at schools should be made more aware this to realise that there is much out there to fear than fear itself.

ROB CANDY, Image Flat

Cash in

The world's biggest coal mine, sited above Queensland's Great Artesian Basin, could become a new major tourist attraction.

Promoted as "A Journey to the Centre of the Earth", automated trucks could carry tourists deep down into the large open pits to watch the Basin's spectacular, gushing fountains of water being used to wash coal.

Souvenir lumps of coal and bottled water could bring in the dollars for the economy.

How good's that?

MARGARET WILKIE, Peregian Beach