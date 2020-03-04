Menu
CHANGE: Before and after image of HIFU treatment now available at Total Beauty, Emerald.
Leading edge anti-ageing procedure in Emerald

Kristen Booth
4th Mar 2020 9:30 AM
DO YOU want to look five to 10 years younger with no needles, no knife and no downtime? An Emerald beauty business is now offering HIFU – the latest cosmetic procedure using High Intensity Focused Ultrasound to smooth, tighten and lift the skin, naturally turning back the ageing clock.

Total Beauty director Kimba Abraham says HIFU is the new ‘subtle surgery’ offering a non-invasive, safe and natural alternative to facelift surgery, which is said to be a hot favourite with celebrities around the world.

This popular anti-ageing procedure is being used for reduction of wrinkles, brow lifts, double chin reduction, jawline tightening, and collagen plumping and body contouring.

The procedure, that can take as little as two hours, uses focused ultrasound energy to safely stimulate the production of new collagen and elastin, which lifts and tightens the skin.

Ms Abraham said it’s a more affordable treatment that prevents the chance of “botched” surgery.

“All the city folk get all the good things. We’re a bit restricted up here,” she said.

“I wanted to bring something different and out of the norm and provide something totally amazing.

Mrs Abraham said a lot of people didn’t get surgery because they couldn’t afford the time off to recover, or the travel and treatments costs it is way too expensive.

“With HIFU, there’s no downtime and you can return to work straight away,” she said.

“It’s a game changer,

Ms Abraham is looking forward to helping people feel good about themselves, with the help of HIFU.

“I’m just so excited,” she said.

“This is the world’s leading number one facelift machine and this procedure is available in Emerald at Total Beauty.

“We are all about making men and women look and feel rejuvenated.”

Total Beauty therapists will soon travel to Mackay, Rockhampton, Longreach and Townsville to service clients across the region.

