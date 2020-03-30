Top physio: NRL’s worst trainers will be exposed in isolation

Craig Bellamy won’t be able to keep his players honest in isolation.

Craig Bellamy won’t be able to keep his players honest in isolation.

Leading physiotherapist Brien Seeney says self-isolation will expose the NRL's worst trainers - and he reckons it will be abundantly clear who they are once the competition resumes after the coronavirus postponement.

"It is really going to separate the good trainers from the bad," he told Fox League.

"They have to rely on their motivation. Whether they are rehabbing or just training, they are going to be left to their own devices mostly.

"Once the competition starts back up you will see the players who have committed themselves more in this time and other who maybe haven't as much."

Seeney - who has gained a popular social media following by the name of NRL Physio - admitted he felt most for players who were battling back from serious injury during the postponement.

While he said they would receive some hands-on support from club medical staff, they were largely on their own during rehabilitation which may delay their injury return.

"The NRL said those guys who are rehabbing can be visited by the physio at their own home so they will get some contact there in terms of guiding their rehab," he said.

The classics are back! Vote for YOUR favourite throwback match below, and see it LIVE on Fox League 502.

"But at the end of the day it is going to be down to the players.

"They are not going down to the club every day and being put through their paces, they are going to have to do it themselves."

But Seeney said it was still possible for the likes of Newcastle hooker Jayden Brailey - who suffered an ACL knee injury in round two - to play again this year due to the postponement.

Craig Bellamy with Storm players at training.

"He had his surgery a couple of days ago, and the quickest we have seen NRL players come back is right on that six month mark," he said.

"That would put it at the start of October. There is some talk that the season could go through to Christmas Day so if everything goes perfectly right he could potentially return in round seven or eight which sounds weird to say."

But Seeney added: "Usually with ACLs teams are very hesitant to rush guys back unless everything goes right".

Originally published as Leading physio says NRL's worst trainers will be exposed in isolation