League competition takes break for rep selection

Rugby League: IT WAS a good weekend of football last week. The competition has a break this weekend as the Central Highlands under-20s and U18s travel to Gladstone to try to make the Central representative teams. Good luck to all players and coaching staff.

Tigers v Crushers

EMERALD Tigers travelled to Blackwater and Crushers won 44-10. Crushers started scoring in the fifth minute to Matt Green, who returns to the Crushers after five years away. Crushers continued scoring tries until the 32nd minute and Tigers were then on the scoreboard with a try to Riley Parter. Tigers scored after the break, but Crushers finished the day in a convincing win.

Bulls v Cowboys

DYSART Bulls at home defeated the Emerald Cowboys 34-12. It took 15minutes for the scoring to start, with Cowboys first through J. Lesnik.

Dysart were next after 23minutes and the sprint machine Mason Kadel was in for the Cowboys. Cowboys led 12-4 at half time.

Dysart started after seven minutes through D. Turner and the scoring continued for the second half, leaving the Cowboys on 12.

Josh Kilpatrick ran in two tries for the Bulls.

Rabbits v Panthers

BLUFF Rabbits are in fine form, maintaining their undefeated season with a 86-0 win against the Middlemount Panthers.

Bluff started early with tries to Peter Mclaughlin and the tries kept scoring. Undefeated Bluff is a definite contender for the premiership this year. Can they maintain their winning run until the end of the year?

Bears v Mountain Men

THE Clermont Bears travelled to Springsure on Sunday and were beaten by the Mountain Men 38-24.

The Bears started first after four minutes through Jack Slattery on the wing, but the Mountain Men came back within three minutes and S. Stegler was over for a try. Clermont hit back through C. Schrader and then Springsure got a run of tries to lead 22-8. Bears were in before half time and the score was 22-12 to the Mountain Men.

Jamie Priddle started for the Mountain Men after three minutes and after another couple of tries they led 34-12. Clermont hit back with two tries to Liam Chapple and C. Schrader, putting the score 34-24 with 20 minutes left. Springsure scored in the 33rd minute to winger A. Joubert, winning the game.

Ladies' Games

BLACKWATER Crushettes beat Emerald Tigers in Blackwater 38-20. Tigers started the scoring through Maria Rawiri for the Tigers. The Crushettes hit back through front rower Tasha Anthony for a try. At half time the score was 14-10 to the Tigers. Crushers started better in the second half and scored five tries before the Tigers hit back after 27minutes through Tamari Hunter. Crushers leader Miranda Davidson finished off the day with the last try.

Emerald Cowgirls travelled to Dysart for a tight tussle and Dysart Bulls won 14-10. Cowgirls were first to score, Deb Barchard followed by Rebecca Stokes. Junita McDonald scored for the Bulls. Half-time was 10-6 to the Cowgirls. Dysart scored two tries in the second half to win.

Graham Campbell