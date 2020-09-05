Leaked detail of Armytage’s wedding

When pals put their foot in it …

Sunrise fans have been eagerly awaiting any details of journalist Samantha Armytage's upcoming nuptials.

The TV personality has been peppered with questions on social media from interested viewers ever since she announced her engagement to Richard Lavender back in June.

Now, it seems like Sam's Sunrise colleague Edwina Bartholomew has spilt a titbit.

In a birthday tribute to her gal pal, Edwina shared a throwback pic from her own 2018 wedding at her country Property in Capertee Valley, NSW.

"Happy birthday @sam_armytage Next time we are drunk in a paddock will be on your big day," she captioned the post.

RELATED: Samantha Armytage reveals how Richard Lavender proposed

Edwina Bartholomew (right) accidentally let slip a detail about her Sunrise co-star Samantha Armytage's (front centre) upcoming nuptials in a birthday tribute for her pal. Picture: Instagram @edwina_b

The telling post is fuelling rumours that Sam, 44, and her beau plan to tie the knot on one of their rural properties in the Southern Highlands of NSW.

The choice to say 'I do' in a paddock would be a sentimental one for this couple, after Sam revealed that Richard actually proposed as they were picking weeds together in a paddock on his 40-hectare property.

"He said, 'Darling, do you want to marry me?'" she revealed to her Sunrise co-host David 'Kochie' Koch. "It was just private and lovely. It was very romantic."

Armytage said that Lavender asked her dad Mac for permission before popping the question.

"My parents love him. Both our families get on very well; it's a very happy union."

As for the wedding details, the Sunrise star said there are no plans yet.

"We'll just take it easy," she said.

Sam announced her engagement to horse breeder Richard on Sunday, June 21.

After sharing two photos to Instagram of herself in the arms of her fiance, with a diamond ring on her wedding finger, fans rushed to congratulate the happy couple.

Originally published as Leaked detail of Armytage's wedding