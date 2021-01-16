Leaked email confirms Aus Open stars in lockdown

Tennis stars have been forced into hard quarantine after two people on-board a specially chartered flight for the Australian Open have tested positive.

Tennis stars have been forced into hard quarantine after two people on-board a specially chartered flight for the Australian Open have tested positive.

Concerns over the safety of hosting the Australian Open in Melbourne have been further raised after all passengers from a specially chartered flight for the tournament were forced into strict quarantine after two people on board tested positive for COVID.

A leaked email sent by Tennis Australia to all passengers on board flight QR7493 confirmed the news and outlined instructions from the Chief Health Officer that everyone was obliged to isolate and be "confined to their rooms for the 14-day quarantine period".

All international arrivals for the Australian Open are subject to hotel quarantine for 14-days, though with five hour windows for players to train.

The leaked email which reveals COVID-19 positive tests.

Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens and Kei Nishikori are believed to have been on-board the flight in question along with a host of other players, their coaches and entourages.

The email said: "Unfortunately we have been informed by the health authorities that two people on your flight from LAX that arrived at 5:15am on Friday 15 January have returned positive COVID-19 PCR tests on arrival to Melbourne.

"We know this is not how you imagined your preparations for the AO would start but our entire team is here to support and do everything we can to get your through this.

"You will soon be contacted by our medical experts Aspen Medcal if you haven't been already.

"They are available 24/7 to support you with all your medical, mental health or wellbeing concerns.

"The most important thing you need to know right now is you are not alone in this and we are here to provide you any extra support you need."

The flight in question is the plane out of Los Angeles which, on Thursday, made headlines after American player Tennys Sandgren tweeted he had been allowed to board despite returning a positive test.

His presence on the flight was cleared by Victorian health authorities and is not believed to be linked to the latest positives.

On the lookout for Oz Open players. People arrive on SkyBus at the Grand Hyatt 123 Collins St, Melbourne. Picture: Tim Carrafa Elena Rybakina

Sandgren aside, all passengers were required to present negative tests as a condition of flight.

It is understood the passengers in question recorded positive results after entering Australia.

One passenger is believed to be a player coach, the other is unknown. Neither is believed to be showing symptoms.

Given the close quarters of an aeroplane, all passengers have now been forced into strict lockdown for the mandatory 14-days - a move which will thrown pre-tournament preparations and competition into chaos.

Tennis Australia has been contacted for comment.

HOW DID 'COVID POSITIVE' STAR BOARD FLIGHT TO MELBOURNE?

Sandgren received special government clearance to travel to Melbourne despite twice testing positive to COVID-19, including as recently as Monday.

The dual Australian Open quarter-finalist posted a frenzy of updates on his Twitter account on Thursday that cast doubt on whether he would be able to leave Los Angeles for Australia.

Sandgren originally believed he wouldn't be able to depart, then thought he would be delayed until Friday, before suddenly tweeting he was on the plane headed for Melbourne.

Tennis Australia was forced to clarify the baffling circumstances, given rules stated that players, support staff and officials must test negative before boarding any of the 15 charter flights.

Anyone travelling to the Australian Open who previously tested positive to the coronavirus, like Sandgren, must provide additional and detailed medical information as proof they are recovered or no longer infectious.

"In the case of Tennys Sandgren, who has self-disclosed that he previously tested positive in late November, his medical file had to be reviewed by Victorian health authorities," TA's statement read.

Tennys Sandgren was granted permission to travel

"Upon completion of that review, he was cleared to fly."

An earlier TA response at the Herald Sun's request stated that "some people who have recovered from COVID-19 and who are non-infectious can continue to shed the virus for several months".

Police Minister Lisa Neville backed the Sandgren decision, tweeting: "No one who is COVID positive for the first time - or could still be infectious - will be allowed in for the Aus Open."

Strict government guidelines demand all international arrivals be tested on landing, before isolating in their hotel - under COVID Quarantine Victoria authority - until they receive another negative result.

They are then tested daily throughout their mandatory 14-day quarantine period, during which they can leave their hotel room to train for a maximum of five hours a day.

There was one more twist on Sandgren's dramatic day, when his charter flight departing LAX airport was forced to briefly return to its gate before leaving for Melbourne.

Originally published as Leaked email confirms Aus Open stars in lockdown