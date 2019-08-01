Leaping into the next level

BEAMING: Level 4 gymnasts Ariana Stewart, Clancy Allen, Amelia Lawrence and Jasmine Law at the Yeppoon Gymnastics annual invitational.

BEAMING: Level 4 gymnasts Ariana Stewart, Clancy Allen, Amelia Lawrence and Jasmine Law at the Yeppoon Gymnastics annual invitational. Contributed

Gymnastics: Eleven young gymnasts achieved stellar results at women's artistic gymnastics in Yeppoon last weekend.

The Yeppoon Gymnastics annual invitational drew competitors in Levels 3-10 from Rockhampton, Gladstone, Bundaberg, Mackay, Moranbah, Yeppoon and Emerald.

Level 3 open: Johanna Hamill and Matilda Lewis had strong performances on all four apparatus.

Level 4 had three age divisions with huge numbers in all divisions.

Ashlee McDonell placed second for beam and floor. Contributed

Level 4 under-9: Emerald had two representatives. Amelia Lawrence's strongest performances were on beam and floor.

Jasmine Law was super excited to receive 9.25 out of 10 on the beam which placed her 8th on this apparatus.

Level 4 U10: Clancy Allen and Ariana Stewart represented Emerald.

Ariana Stewart placed fourth in vault. Contributed

Clancy, at her first away competition, did an awesome job gaining her level 4 badge.

Ariana had PBs and was extremely proud to score above 9 on three apparatus. Her strongest was vault where she placed 4th.

Her consistency resulted in her placing 10th overall.

Level 5 open: The club had four young ladies in the session - Kaleija Tucker, Stella Nyman, Amber Collie and Ashlee McDonell.

Kaleija and Stella were consistent on all apparatus and gave 100 per cent.

Amber showed great improvements from her earlier event this year with PBs on bars and beams.

Ashlee had a successful day, stepping onto the podium in second place for beam and floor and gained 9th overall.

The most important achievement for Ashlee was earning a qualifying score so she is eligible for state championships.

Level 6: Emerald's highest- level gymnast, Tayla Graham, had a positive competition and placed 3rd on vault.

Three qualify

The club now has three gymnasts qualified for WAG junior championships - Ariana Stewart, Angeliah Grasser (Level 4) and Ashlee McDonell (Level 5).

The club is extremely proud to have three representatives for state championships in this discipline.

Junior regionals

The girls will continue to train hard for their next event which is junior regionals in two weeks to be held in Gladstone.

This event is the final chance to qualify for states and the club wishes all the gymnasts the best of luck.