Learn about environmental health in the Central Highlands

FUN AND LEARNING: Central Highlands Environmental Health team will be at Nogoa November Family Fun Day on November 30 to answer any questions about environmental health, with a focus on mosquito control and littering.

FUN AND LEARNING: Central Highlands Environmental Health team will be at Nogoa November Family Fun Day on November 30 to answer any questions about environmental health, with a focus on mosquito control and littering.

HAVE you ever wanted to look at a mosquito up close? Or learn how rubbish can make its way from our waterways to the Great Barrier Reef?

Central Highlands Regional Council is encouraging people to drop in and say hello to the environmental health team at this year’s Nogoa November family fun day.

Acting manager Planning and Environment Gary Scott-Holland said the team would be on hand to answer any questions about environmental health, with a focus on mosquito control and littering.

“Whether it’s looking at a mosquito under a microscope or learning how to protect our reef, there will be something for everyone at this year’s stall,” Mr Scott-Holland said.

“Storm season is almost here, so now is the perfect time for people to clean up around their homes and help control mosquitoes.

“Remember – tip water from containers and objects, store items away when not in use and throw away items you don’t use.”

Mr Scott-Holland said cleaning up around the home was also a great way for people to help reduce potential litter.

“If litter is blown or washed out of someone’s yard or dropped in a public place, it can pollute our environment and waterways,” Mr Scott-Holland said.

“This can make our communities look dirty and uncared for, so people are less likely to use and enjoy our public spaces.”

For more information about the Nogoa November family fun day, which will be held on November 30 at Emerald Botanic Gardens, visit council’s website ww.centralhighlands.gov.au